Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

When my wife and I bought a house on Shelter Island in January, we were impressed by how friendly people were towards us. We soon learned that a sense of community is a point of local pride. “We take care of one another,” a neighbor told us.

As I explored our new neighborhood, walking the dog after dinner, I felt safe and secure in the quiet darkness of the Island, the stars above, the snow crunching under my feet below — until I was blasted one night by the blaring lights that surround the Capital One bank on West Neck Road. How odd, I thought, that a community that seems in other ways so friendly and secure would tolerate lighting more suitable for a parking lot in downtown Newark.

I was pleased to learn through your paper that others shared my affection for darkness and that the town was considering “dark skies” legislation, but I was taken aback by the vehemence with which opponents of the proposal attacked it and were attacked in return. Perhaps the culture of friendliness is just a façade? Perhaps it is balanced by a culture of independence and antipathy to government overreach. Perhaps the antagonisms have deeper roots. At any rate it has been refreshing to see elements of rationality and civility seeping into the discussion in recent weeks.

While the ideal of dark skies is appealing, I can understand why people who do not share an affection for darkness might think it intrusive for government to legislate something into existence that has no value for them, especially if it imposes a financial burden or restricts liberties. What makes more sense to me is to think of restrictions on lighting as analogous to restrictions on noise. Most people, except perhaps the most extreme libertarians, agree that the town has a right and a responsibility to impose restrictions on excessive noise.

Wondering what the town code had to say about noise, I encountered this charming paragraph:

“The gentle pace of life on Shelter Island has traditionally provided a respite from the noise and turmoil which has become an integral part of life in the city and suburbs and which has even encroached into many resort areas on the mainland. Crafting of regulations that are uniquely appropriate for Shelter Island are aimed to protect this rural, almost nostalgic way of life while providing an atmosphere for businesses to flourish. The existence of unreasonably loud, unnecessary, disturbing or unusual noise within the town has become an increasingly significant problem during recent years. Such noise which is prolonged, unusual or unnatural in its time, place and use is harmful to the peace, welfare, comfort, safety, convenience, good order and prosperity of the inhabitants of the Town of Shelter Island.”

If the word “light” were substituted for “noise” in this paragraph, perhaps we might be closer to common ground.

MICHAEL L. McCLAIN

Shelter Island

A modest proposal

To the Editor:

In keeping with the spirit of the proposed dark skies code, I’d like to attach the following rider:

It is a proven fact that methane produced by cows contributes greatly to global warming. The resulting climate change has caused an increase in foggy and cloudy weather, thus often blocking out the night sky from our view.

1. The sale and consumption of all meat (beef) and dairy products will be prohibited in all residences and businesses within the Town of Shelter Island. This will reduce the need for cows and steers.

2. As an added benefit of having less meat and dairy digested, there will be fewer nitrates in our septic systems that leach into Fresh Pond and our drinking water.

3. If meat (beef) or dairy is consumed off Island, you must wait 24 hours before returning to Shelter Island.

4. Exclusions:

a. If you are declared weak or anemic, you will be allowed “Medical Meat” and “Medical Milk” as prescribed by a “Medical Doctor.”

b. Town Board members will be allowed to be full of baloney at all times.

5. Enforcement: The Building Department/Light, Meat and Dairy Squad will vigorously enforce this code.

a. The LMD Squad will inspect all refrigerators and freezers, from the inside, to confirm that the interior light extinguishes at night, when the door is shut. You will be required to let the LMD inspectors out.

b. If any meat, milk or cheese is found, you will be fined $100 per pound, or any part thereof.

c. If a refrigerator interior light bulb is more than 15 watts, you will be fined $100 for each watt over 15.

d. If prohibited meat, dairy and a light bulb over 15 watts are found, it will be a class “A” felony, punishable by fine and/or incarceration.

6. An advisory committee will be formed to codify all trendy, politically correct ideas and movements. Their duties will include the adoption of other laws and codes that are now compulsory in the Hamptons.

7. Councilwoman Lewis will be nominated to be the committee town liaison. (Be very careful to not question committee members or you will be treading on dangerous ground!)

8. The proposed name “Dark Skies Code” will be changed to the “Dark Meat Code” with the approval of this rider.

9. Constitutionality to be determined.

Warning: Should this anticipated legislation fail to become law, citizens will be responsible for how they light, eat and live on their own properties.

This “rider” takes the proposed “dark sky” law to an extreme. But the irrational logic is the same. If you agree with many other towns across the USA that this type of imposed legislation is intrusive and unnecessary, then please make your voice heard at the Town Board meeting on Friday, June 28. Make “dark sky” compliance voluntary with a tax incentive, or reject it.

VINNIE NOVAK

Shelter Island

Let the voters decide

To the Editor:

Interestingly, Ms. Susan Harder brings attention to herself, after being exposed about an undisclosed patent on the light shields. Shocked about the exposure, she retorts that, in effect, she obtains no financial benefit from her patent on the product that she is pushing. When called out, suggesting she donate the non-earning patent to environmental causes, she deflects same by complaining that people are concentrating on her, instead of the law.

Yes, Ms. Harder, loop it all back in a circular argument! Yes, we should forget about all the conflicts and concentrate on the “law” being considered. The “law” resurrected is a result of Ms. Harder’s initial unethical presentation, invited by Ms. Lewis who claims ignorance of the inherent conflict underpinning the law’s consideration. Anyone getting dizzy being led in circles by Ms. Harder, Ms. Lewis and now Town Board members who will vote for this erosion of our property rights?

There are plenty of good reasons to pass on this intrusive law, which have already been brought out.

And who cares that we are the “only ones” without a dark sky law? What would the other communities have done, if they uncovered the “secret sell,” instead of being kept in the dark (ahem) as they were, is unknown and speculative. So is whether they would have adopted the law or whether they would keep their law on the books in the future? Irrelevant! It was exposed only on Shelter Island, by Shelter Island residents, not the paid board who obviously wants to vote in this law.

The residents of the Island have a right to vote or not vote for this new law, so put it on the ballot for a true assessment of what the Island wants. The erosion of property rights isn’t up to the board to decide, it’s up to the people!

G. CHRISTENSEN

Shelter Island

Summing it up

To the Editor:

It’s been over three weeks since the first bit of evidence has been released to a kept-in-the-dark public about the real story behind dark skies. At the June 4 work session, we learned for the first time since Susan Harder gave her presentation in 2005, that she is the inventor and owner of the PAR Bulb Visor Patent and has been since December 24, 2002. The only reason inventors file a patent with the U.S. Patent Office is to protect their financial interest in that invention.

When I put the question to Councilwoman Lewis, “Do you know Susan Harder? And, if so, what is your relationship to her?” Her response was, “I wouldn’t know Susan Harder if I tripped over her.” Furthermore, Ms. Lewis didn’t know that Susan Harder had a patent and that I was “reckless” and “treading on very dangerous ground” for asking. Ms. Lewis should have known Susan Harder had a patent and a whole lot more. On June 9, I received documentation that the PAR-Shield, which is owned by Susan Harder, who claims to give them away, actually sells for $25 — a price that doesn’t sound like a giveaway to me. At the June 11 work session, Ms. Lewis admitted she had invited Susan Harder to give a presentation in 2005. When Peter Reich got done slamming his hand down on the table, telling everybody to shut up, our Town Attorney told the audience that she assumed Christine ewis was referring to possible libel and slander on the part of Richard Kelly. (For asking an investigative and obvious question?)

Next stop on the Susan Harder-Christine Lewis dark sky choo-choo train was the June 18 work session. Vinnie Novak and I disclosed a riveting legal document that should give every homeowner on Shelter Island pause. According to Sky Keepers, by modifying or compromising an Underwriters Laboratory-certified fixture, the property owner and modifier could be liable if the fixture ever causes a fire. The insurance company of that house now has an opportunity to not pay the homeowner in the event of a fire. Furthermore, in the legal notice section 4.a, because of liability issues, International Dark-Sky Association does not support or condone modifications of light fixtures. Bottom line: If you put these shields on any outdoor fixtures on your house, you may void the fire protection clause of your insurance policy.

With the exception of Paul Shepherd, it is inconceivable to me how little research has been done by this Town Board on Susan Harder and dark skies in the last eight years. Yet all the aforementioned information was made available to me in three weeks. Where is the curiosity and due diligence that elected officials are paid to do? And how can the most vocal proponent,

Councilwoman Lewis, be so gung-ho yet know so little about Susan Harder and dark skies? With this kind of governmental malpractice, it is time to ask more investigative questions of our elected officials. This is not going to go away, because the more we dig, the worse it gets.

RICHARD KELLY

Shelter Island

Thanks to all

To the Editor:

Thank you and bravo, you turned the reporting of a race into a story of the spirit of Shelter Island. (See “All for one” June 20.) It was a rare mixing of old and new, traditional and modern, scares and hopes and mostly joy and fun and freedom.

MICHEL KRAMER METRAUX

Shelter Island

Hats off to the PD

To the Editor:

Now that the 2013 SIEMS Ambulance dinner is over and we have finished congratulating ourselves for the previous year, I think it is important to thank and recognize a key link in the chain of survival that is so vital to the successful outcome of the medical emergencies to which we are called.

The Shelter Island Police Department officers are the first responders to any ambulance call and provide instant care and ongoing assistance to all who call for help.

So, on behalf of the riding members of the Ambulance Corps, a heartfelt thank you to Jim Cronin, Walter Richards, Tom Cronin, Chris Drake, Terrence Le Grady, Dave McGayhey, Anthony Rando and Kevin Springer. Your efforts are greatly appreciated by the squad.

THOMAS McGRIEL

Shelter Island

Thanks to the 10K

To the Editor:

We would like to thank Mary Ellen Adipietro, James Eklund and all the members of the 10K Committee for setting up a private run with Joan Benoit Samuelson (1984 Olympic Gold Medalist) and Bill Rodgers (four-time winner of both Boston and New York City marathons) on Friday, June 14.

Running with living legends was truly inspiring. They shared stories on how they got started running and stories about when they were in high school. But mostly they wanted to hear our story on how we got started running. After the run, we had breakfast with them at the Chequit. Joan gave us T-shirts and Bill just made us laugh. It was a run we’ll never forget. The lessons and wisdom they told us we will hopefully use in our future races.Thank you again for making it possible.

Jack Link (captain), Erik Engstrom, Eric Perez and Jackson Rafferty

Members of the East Hampton

High School Cross Country Team

Come one, come all

To the Editor:

Have you seen it? Have you seen that huge, gorgeous, perfect, electronic, yes, electronic scoreboard? If not, come to a Bucks game and watch it tell you balls, strikes, outs, innings and yes, the score! It’s wonderful! And if you don’t like baseball, come and look at it anyway, because we made it happen, all of us together.

However, it is not yet an “official” scoreboard and it won’t be until it is dedicated. That will happen Sunday, July 7, at 5 o’clock, right before that day’s game. So stand up right this minute, do not do this later, do it right now, pick up something to write with and go to your calendar. Mark down the date, 7/7 at 5. And come. Find out to whom it’s dedicated and why and who’s throwing out the first pitch. Meet the major donors, who each gave more than $500 and moved us by Labor Day last summer to where we needed to be, that’s $10,000, to place the order. We didn’t have to wait until this Labor Day, we made it in nine short weeks.

Come and celebrate. Bring neighbors, friends and relations!

CAROL GALLIGAN

The Scoreboard Committee