LaValle: State grants $750,000 for South Ferry

The office of New York State Senator Ken LaValle (R-C-I, Port Jefferson) announced Thursday afternoon that state funds totaling $750,000 will be flowing to South Ferry.

The money, coming from the New York State Transportation Department, is slated to help the ferry company “resolve docking and navigational issues,” the senator’s office announced.

“The ferries and their continuous, unimpeded operation are critically important for the residents of Shelter Island as well as for visitors and

the Island’s economy,” Senator LaValle said in a statement.