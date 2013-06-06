Justice Court decisions

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the May 6 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench for this session.

Jose A. Ayala-Merchan of East Hampton was fined $150 plus a state surcharge of $85 for driving without a license. An equipment violation was dismissed.

Mark L. Berger of New York City was fined $300 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. He completed 60 hours of community service and received a 90-day license suspension.

Gerardo I. Castro of Peconic was fined $300 plus $85 for driving without a license; a registration violation was dismissed.

Craig T. Comfort of Stony Brook was fined $50 plus $85 for speeding —38 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Raul Hernandez of Greenport was fined $75 plus $85 for unlicensed driving; seatbelt and equipment violations were dismissed.

Shane T. Hughes of Greenport was fined $40 plus $85 for a registration violation, reduced from a charge of driving with a suspended registration.

Carina Joos of Newtown, Massachusetts was fined $90 plus $85 for speeding — 52 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Jonathan L. Kinney of Clawson, Michigan was fined $25 plus $85 for a seatbelt violation.

Ines O. Macua Masin of Greenport was fined $75 plus $85 for unlicensed driving. A turn signal violation was dismissed.

Roel A. Miguel of Brentwood was fined $150 plus $85 for unlicensed driving. Registration and equipment violations were dismissed as was a charge of driving with a suspended registration.

Barry A. Osmun of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey was fined $300 plus $260 for DWAI, reduced from aggravated DWI. He received a 90-day license suspension and completed 200 hours of community service. A charge of failure to keep to the right and a lane violation were dismissed.

Esvin Payes of Flanders was fined $75 plus $85 for unlicensed driving; a charge of driving with no brake lights was dismissed.

One defendant was cited as a scofflaw for failure to appear in court. Nine cases were adjourned until later dates on the court calendar — six at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, two by mutual consent and one at the request of the court.