Shelter Island dries out after Andrea

While some Island roads puddled up as the heaviest of rains fell Friday during the remnants of Tropical Storm Andrea, things appeared to be drying out Saturday morning.

Some parts of Long Island saw upwards of 5 inches, with more than 4 inches falling across parts of the North Fork, according to news reports. Parts of major highways to the west were also closed to traffic Friday night.

The National Weather Service reports weather will be mostly cloudy Saturday, with high temperatures reaching about 76 degrees and a low of 57. Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 76 and low of 59.

There’s a a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday.

NWS RAIN TOTALS:

ORIENT: 4.12 inches as of 2 a.m. Saturday

GREENPORT: 3.09 inches as of 10 p.m. Friday