Calendar of events for Shelter Island 10K

Today

11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RACE CHECK-IN

At the Shelter Island School gym. No backpacks will be allowed, but runners will receive plastic bags for their personal belongings.

1 p.m.

FREE SHUTTLE BUS

Service starts and continues to 11 p.m. Sunrise Coach Lines provides service between North Ferry and the school; Hampton Jitney provides service between South Ferry and the school.

2–4 p.m.

MUSIC

At the starting line, played by a DJ, in front of the school.

4 p.m.

KIDS FUN RUN

Free, at Fiske Field

Medals for all ages, 4-10.

4:30 p.m.

PRE-RACE STRETCHING CLINIC

On the school lawn with Suzette Smith from Shelter Island Pilates.

5:15 p.m.

RACE DEDICATION

A moment of silence will be observed for those who were injured or died at the Boston Marathon and for our men and women in the Armed Services.

The National Anthem will be sung by Sara Mundy.

5:30 p.m.

START OF THE 33Rd ANNUAL SHELTER ISLAND 10K

In front of school; no jogging strollers or backpacks will be allowed.

5:45 p.m.

START 5K FUN WALK

(non-competitive)

7 p.m.

AWARDS CEREMONY FOR TOP FINALISTS

At Salt Restaurant at the Island Boatyard, South Menantic Road. Other awards will be presented at the Post Race Party.

7-11 p.m.

Post race party at SALT at the Island Boatyard, South Menantic Road. Mixed grill barbecue, live music and dancing at the Shipwreck Bar at Island Boatyard. Proceeds to benefit Shelter Island School student programs. Free to all registered runners who bring their race number, modest fee for non-participants.

11 p.m.

Last shuttle bus to North Ferry

12:45 a.m.

Last boat from North Ferry

1:45 a.m.

Last boat from South Ferry

* A note about the 2013 10k Race Dedication: The Shelter Island 10K Run would like to send sincere thoughts and prayers to our BAA friends, the Boston community and those who were injured and to families of the deceased. We stand by you and are “Boston Strong.” We also dedicate this event to our men and women in the Armed Services.