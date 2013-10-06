Eye on the Ball: Oh, the things I regret not saying

Well, it happened to me again — there I was, relaxed and enjoying a fresh cup of coffee one morning this week at one of my regular spots when a couple of first-time Shelter Island visitors decided to sit next to me. As I always do (according to my wife) I was rudely listening to their conversation while chatting with the folks at my table. Sure enough, this couple was complaining that there’s nothing to do on this Island and they couldn’t believe that people can live here permanently.

Since I just drove to New Jersey and back in one day and was enjoying my return home to the Island, I was caught off guard and became somewhat annoyed. In my most polite voice, I excused myself for eavesdropping on their conversation and asked them just what they liked to do. They both looked at each other and then said, “We don’t know, but we would like to do something.”

Even though I don’t think they would have listened, I wish I would have said the following: First thing, buy the official Island newspaper, the Shelter Island Reporter. It would be a good idea to find out what is going on in this town.

Next, my conversation would sound something like this: Do you like any water sports like swimming, boating, fishing, kayaking, jet and water skiing or sailing? If so, you might have noticed that we are surrounded by water. Or maybe you are just looking for a quiet place to sit and read. Well, when you are surrounded by water, you are also surrounded by beaches. Better yet, how about visiting our Shelter Island Library where I guarantee you will be surprised at such an organized and up-to-date facility. The library is located right across the street from the Town Hall.

Are you a golfer? If so, conveniently located in the center of the Island you will find Shelter Island Country Club. This facility is over 100 years old and has provided continuous enjoyment to many people throughout all of those years. The club is open to the public to play golf or just use the driving range to hit a few golf balls. While you are there, they also provide excellent food and bar service.

Into fitness? We have a fully stocked FIT Center with all the latest conditioning machines. If you don’t find what you want there, you don’t have to travel far to find places that offer other types of fitness like yoga, Zumba, Pilates or karate. If you don’t want your conditioning indoors, welcome to one of the most picturesque places in the world to just walk, bicycle or run. Walking can extend to the charming Mashomack Preserve, approximately one-third of the Island, with only two houses on the entire property.

But maybe you prefer sports that give you a more strenuous workout like tennis and basketball. Tennis courts are available all over the Island, along with outside basketball courts. One tennis court is at the Whale’s Tale mini-golf course. This course is also located in the center of the Island with an ice cream parlor attached. If it’s ice cream and video games you want, the popular Tuck Shop is down the road and just across the street from the golf course.

If you’re like me and eat three times a day, there are countless fine eating places on the Island for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dinner especially is no problem here with many restaurants, several tied into some of the Island’s finest scenic spots. If you’re arriving from the North Ferry, you will get bombarded early with good places to eat, but don’t give up without continuing all the way to the South Ferry.

One of my favorite pastimes is watching some exciting college baseball — and we have it here. Our Shelter Island Bucks are in the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League. These college players from all over the country are staying sharp and hoping to catch the eye of a major league scout and many do. These games are scheduled just before dinner time and create enjoyment for many Islanders and visitors. The games are played on Fiske Field, located across the street from the school.

In the meantime, many folks come here just for quiet and solitude. I like to think this Island offers everything. If that couple at breakfast said they love this place because they were looking for quiet, I would have agreed they were in the right place.

When we first came here, my wife and I did not plan on living here forever, but we have hung around for the last 52 years. We also thought there was nothing to do. But today, no matter where we go, the boat ride back to the Island is the nicest part of the trip.

That is what I should have said!