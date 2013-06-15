Everything you need to know for the Shelter Island 10K

Here’s an overview of all the working parts of the 10K run and 5K walk to help participants make the most of both events. No backpacks will be allowed. Participants will receive transparent plastic bags.

CHECK IN

Runners should arrive on Shelter Island by 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15 for packet pick-up and check-in at the Shelter Island School gymnasium. Packets are available starting Friday, June 14 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Your “Champion Chip” GPS tracking device will be included with your packet. Please note that strollers or baby joggers are not permitted on the course. No backpacks will be allowed. Runners will receive transparent plastic bags to store their belongings.

THE RACE

USA Track & Field Certified Course

STARTING INSTRUCTIONS

The 10K race starts at 5:30 p.m. sharp, Saturday, June 15, rain or shine, on Route 114 near the traffic circle in front of the Shelter Island School. The staging area is on the school grounds. School Street is a detour for through traffic — please cross with caution and do not delay vehicle traffic. Do not gather on Route 114 near the starting area until called by the official starter, David Katz of Finish Line Road Race Technicians (FLRRT). When called, enter the section that indicates your anticipated average pace per mile.

SPLITS

Splits are measured at each mile mark. A digital clock will be on display on the right side of the road at the 5K mark.

WATER

HYDRATE, HYDRATE, HYDRATE! Water will be available outside the school from 2 to 5 p.m. Runners are strongly urged to take fluids within one hour of the start of the race. Water will also be available at 2, 4 and 5 miles and at 1.5 miles for 5K walkers. Signs will alert runners to official water stations. DO NOT ACCEPT FLUIDS from unofficial sources along the course.

FIRST AID

A professionally staffed medical tent will be open from 12 noon until after the race on the finish field.

5K WALK

The 5-kilometer community walk begins at 5:45 p.m., 15 minutes after the 10K. It is a non-competitive event. All entrants will receive a runner’s packet and T-shirt.

THE ROUTES

Both the 10K Run and the 5K Walk begin on Rte. 114 at the Center round-about and head southward. Turn left on St. Mary’s Rd. and continue to the next round-about.

•The 5K Walk goes left at the round-about onto Manwaring Rd. to Rte. 114, then north to West Neck Rd. where the 5K merges with the 10K to the finish field behind the American Legion Hall.

• The 10K Run goes right at St. Mary’s round-about onto Ram Island Rd., left up Cobbetts Lane, then right on Manhanset Rd. until Manhanset becomes Shore Rd. Keep right of the Dering Harbor Village Hall on Shore Rd. until Shore becomes Winthrop Rd.

• Follow Winthrop across the bridge to Rte. 114. Go left on 114 to West Neck Rd.

• Make a right onto West Neck and a quick left onto Midway Rd. Follow Midway to Bateman Rd., go left on Bateman for 200 meters and exit right onto the school athletic field behind the American Legion Hall and around to the finish line.

FINISH AREA

Racers cross the finish line at the Shelter Island School’s playing field, Fiske Field, behind the American Legion Hall.

RACE DAY LOGISTICS

SHUTTLE BUS SERVICE

Starting at 1 p.m. on race day, there will be free bus service from North Ferry to the school and back. The service, compliments of Sunrise Coach Lines, concludes at the end of the post race party (11 p.m.).

PARKING

Signs will direct drivers from each ferry to a parking area behind the school. PLEASE DO NOT PARK ANYWHERE ON ROUTE 114! It’s part of the race course. Park on side streets and keep all driveways clear.

RESTROOMS

Portable toilets will be located outside the American Legion Hall and near the finish line.

DRESSING/SHOWERS

Free showers for race participants will be available at the Shelter Island High School gym, hosted by the Class of 2015. Tips are appreciated.

BEFORE AND AFTER

KIDS FUN RUN

Free 200-meter run through the official Shelter Island Run finish line for children 4 to 10 years old. Free souvenir T-shirt and medal for all participants. Bring the kids to Fiske Field at about 3:45 p.m. for the run, which begins at 4 p.m.

FREE STRETCHING CLINIC

A stretching and warm-up clinic will be held from 4:30 to 5 p.m. on the front lawn of the school, near the starting line.

POST-RACE PARTY

Let the fun continue after the race. Head to the Island Boatyard near the end of Menantic Road. Free to registered runners, the party will feature a mixed grill barbecue, music and dancing; $20 for non-participant guests.

40-MINUTE PACE GROUP

Harry Hackett III of Merrill Lynch in Southampton is sponsoring a 40-minute pace group. Led by elite runner Joan Benoit Samuelson. The group will try to break a 40-minute time for the 10K course. Anyone who thinks they can run a 6:25 mile is welcome to sign up at the registration site to run with this group. All participants will be given a special number and singled out for recognition at the finish line.

COURSE RECORDS

OPEN DIVISION

Simon Ndirangu 28:37, 2012

Maria Luisa Servin, 33:12, 1997

MASTERS (40 AND OVER)

Graeme Fell, 30:37, 2000 (Long Island record)

Anzhelika Averkova 34:49, 2010

RACE RESULTS

Times will be posted at www.FLRRT.com

PRIZES

Prize money is raised through corporate and private donations.

OPEN DIVISION

First place men’s and women’s finishers will receive two roundtrip travel certificates from JetBlue Airways along with $1,000 each. Second through fifth place winners will recive $500, $300, $200 and $150 respectively.

Sixth through 10th place finishers will receive merchandise awards sponsored by Gubbins Running Ahead.

MASTERS RUNNERS

40-plus-years-old

First-place masters male and female receive free round-trips for two on Jet Blue Airways, $300. The second place male and female winners will each receive $200, with the third place male and females receiving $100.

Masters runners are eligible for both overall prize money awards and masters division prize money awards.

OTHER AWARDS

There’s a $1,500 bonus in the Open Men’s and Women’s divisions for posting a new course record.

There’s a $300 bonus for breaking a course record in the Master’s division.

The top men’s and women’s U.S. citizen finishers will receive $250 and the top wheelchair men’s and women’s winners will each receive $100 and the top three male and female wheelchair athletes will receive medals.

There’s also a $50 bonus for the top male and female lead runners at miles two through six.

Age group winners will receive a complimentary entry to the 2014 race.

The first male and female residents to cross the finish line will each receive a complimentary entry to the 2014 race.

RANDOM DRAWINGS

Jet Blue Airways and Apple Honda will offer random drawings at the awards ceremony.

• Jet Blue will sponsor two round-trips on any Jet Blue non-stop flight destination from New York.

• Apple Honda of Riverhead will award $250 to sponsor a registered runner and $250 for a registered walker.

You must be a registered runner or walker and present at the awards ceremony to be eligible.

GENERAL

BENEFICIARIES

Over the course of its history, the annual Shelter Island Run has donated more than $600,000 to various local charities. The goal this year is to continue this tradition in order to meet the ever-expanding needs of these organizations. This year’s race will benefit the East End Hospice, Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch and the Shelter Island Run Community Fund.

East End Hospice in Westhampton Beach has assisted thousands of patients and their families during the final period of terminal illness. Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch provides assistance to hundreds of at-risk adolescent boys placed by Long Island family courts, social services and juvenile justice authorities. The Shelter Island Run Community Fund engages in a variety of charitable activities for the benefit of Shelter Island residents and organizations. Reach Within joins the race with a team of 25 runners raising money through both the race and a silent auction with proceeds to pay for programs in Grenada and in other communities to help improve the emotional wellbeing of abused or abandoned children.

RADIO

The official Shelter Island Run radio stations include WLNG 92.1 FM. The race will be broadcast live with pre-race coverage all afternoon. Click here to listen live.