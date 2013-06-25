Editorials: A flawless 10K weekend

Mr. Murphy must have missed the boat Saturday. His infamous law was nowhere to be found before, during or after the 34th annual running of the Shelter Island 10K.

There were many opportunities for things to go wrong, but none did.

Murphy’s law was banished by a heroic community effort, where individuals, groups, the police department and town government worked seamlessly for the common good. They, along with the crowds of Islanders who showed up on a perfect summer day, and the inspiring athletes of all ages, levels and conditions, made it a day to remember.

The police department, under the direction of Chief James Read, did a remarkable job — aided by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police — of keeping everyone safe without ham-handed tactics. Compromising liberty for security is the national debate these days. On an albeit small, local level, the police department nevertheless showed how both ideals can work together with a minimum of friction.

Procedures were thought through before being implemented. Small things made big differences: For example, the idea to make the “goody bags” clear plastic eliminated countless searches that would have caused delays.

The department got the word out early and often about new security procedures so people knew what to expect. Everyone was aware of the security presence but no one was threatened by it.

Even the officers stopping traffic for inspections or directing motorists toward detours were courteous, informative and professional.

The sport of long distance running is done outside, and not in enclosed stadiums with digitized beer ads and a trip to the concession stand requiring a preliminary meeting with your bank manger. Shelter Island is perfect for the sport of distance races. Not just for the physical beauty, but for the spirit of those who turn out to cheer the athletes on their quest

Elsewhere in this edition of the Reporter you’ll read praise for Mary Ellen Adipietro, Dr. Frank Adipietro and Cliff Clark, the three individuals — along with hundreds of volunteers they led — who made Saturday happen. We’ll say it again: Thank you for your time and tireless work. Your community salutes you.



Joy

Three years before the first running of the 10K, an Islander stepped up and hasn’t stepped down until almost four decades later. Joy Bausman will resign as the volunteer CEO of the Red Cross chapter on Shelter Island. (See story, page 18.) Her dedicated service sets the bar high for all who will follow as volunteers, not only for the Emergency Medical Services, but any organization that benefits our community.

Ben Jones — no slouch at giving back, logging 31 years as an ambulance volunteer helping others in distress — had high praise for Ms. Bausman, calling her an inspirational leader who charted a “road map” to success for the chapter.

Ms. Bausman credited her mother — who was a volunteer for the Red Cross for 55 years — and other family members, who inspired her to give of herself to those in need.

We should remember Ms. Bausman, and her mother’s teaching, by doing.