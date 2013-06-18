Dr. Hynes to speak at League of Women Voters annual meeting

Shelter Island School Superintendent Michael Hynes will be the featured speaker at the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island annual meeting and brunch on Saturday, June 29, according to Lois B. Morris, LWVSI president.

Dr. Hynes will address League members and guests on the school’s “expectations for all students and how we are preparing them for the future.” Special guests include Shelter Island town officials, American Legion Auxiliary President Pam Jackson and Ariana Loriz, the first Islander to attend Girls’ State in many years. Girls’ State is sponsored by the SIAL Auxiliary, whose efforts were supported in this initiative by the League.

In addition to the election of officers, the meeting will include a discussion of 2014 programs as well as a review of 2013 programming. The programming included voter registration efforts, “I voted” sticker drives to promote voter turnout and the League’s sixth annual “State of the Town” luncheon with Supervisor Jim Dougherty, which was attended by over 100 Islanders.

A highlight of the year, chararacterized by Ms. Morris as “our most valuable program in terms of our core mission” was a screening of a film on the women’s suffrage movement and subsequent adoption of the 19th Amendment, “Iron Jawed Angels,” for more than 50 junior and senior high school students and their social studies teachers. A lively discussion followed the film, over pizza and soda, Councilwoman and Deputy Supervisor, Chris Lewis, as well as league member Nancy Jaicks, a former New York University professor of women’s studies. Various materials were displayed and distributed, including copies of First Vote.

A candidate forum is slated for the fall, as are various get-out-the-vote activities prior to the upcoming election.

The meeting includes a buffet brunch and will be held at the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club on Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. The cost is $35 per person (with a cash bar); reservations may be made by calling 749-2310 or by email to lwvshelterisland@gmail.com. The League invites all Islanders, members or not, to attend.