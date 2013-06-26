Dering Harbor news: Village zoning gets a public hearing

The Dering Harbor Board of Trustees agreed to hold a public hearing on zoning requirements for recreational setbacks when it met Saturday, June 15, in Village Hall.

The current zoning law calls for 75-foot setbacks for pool and tennis courts, which has been considered by some residents to be punitive for smaller properties. It’s a case where “one size fits all” doesn’t always work, Mayor Tim Hogue said, although the intent in 2000 when the law was passed was to minimize noise and the disturbance to neighboring properties.

Several months ago it had been suggested that two separate setback requirements could be established for the “A” zone (3-acre lots) and “B” zone (1 to 1 ½ acres).

There are likely to be many comments on both sides of this issue, Mr. Hogue said, and he will encourage residents by letter to attend thehearing, which will take place immediately before the next regular board meeting on Saturday, July 20 at 9 a.m. in Village Hall.

Flooding problems

Flooding on Shore and Yoko roads continues to be a problem, Mr. Hogue said. The French drain system alternative did not work due to the very high water table. Another option, a deeper drain filled with recycled glass, might work but will require DEC approval and would be put in place in the fall.

In the meantime, Kirk Ressler, a Shore Road resident, said his property was “a swamp” after the most recent rains. This has been “a problem since last fall,” he said, and wanted to know what plans were in place now.

Mr. Hogue said that the Shelter Island Fire Department’s pump would be used to keep the area as dry as possible during the summer — pumping out the water and directing it away from the shoreline. This had been done in preparation for the 10K race and the area was dry. Plans also call for catch basins to be installed this fall alongside Yoco Road between Locust Point and Shore roads.

Mr. Hogue said he would share the written plans with Mr. Ressler.

Cablevision contract

The village’s franchising agreement with Cablevision, in effect for 10 years, is up for renewal next month, Mr. Hogue said. While the number of cable users in the village is quite small, there is still room for negotiation, and it helps to look at the contracts in place for other municipalities.

The village currently receives 5 percent of the franchise fee gross receipts. How this is defined is among the negotiating variables to consider, village attorney Joe Prokop explained. A public hearing was held immediately prior to the trustees’ meeting; there was no public comment and the board agreed to make a decision at its July meeting.

Parking dispute

Mr. Ressler raised again the issue about his neighbors, the Bakers, parking on Dering Lane and also on the driveway in front of their garage, which shows up on the surveys as village property,

Parking on village property and roads is prohibited, he said. “I pay my taxes … and it’s your job to enforce the law.”

Mayor Hogue said that up until now parking on village roads did not seem to be a problem. He will deal with that, he said, in writing and by calling the Bakers.

But focusing on only one house with a driveway that was considered on village property is “selective enforcement,” he said, when there could be other property owners in the village in the same situation.

Trustee Linda Adams noted that there was an example in her neighborhood; it was not a problem, she emphasized, and was not uncommon in the village.

Mr. Ressler disagreed; it was a problem for him – it was noisy and disruptive. “It’s a difficult situation,” he said, “and I appreciate all you’ve done.”

One audience member, Esther Hunt, suggested doing away with the village law altogether; the mayor said that amending it might be an alternative.

Other business

• Electrical work: The village trustees approved spending $1,850 on electrical rewiring of the village clerk’s office.

• Well #2: The mayor announced that a test well will be dug in the next couple of weeks, followed by a schedule of the work to be done, submitted by Gregor Well Drilling.

• Speed bumps: These will be installed after the 10K race and extended along Shore Road.

• Meetings: The next meeting of the trustees will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 9 a.m.; it will be followed by the annual cocktail party from 5 to 7 p.m.