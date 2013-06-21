Dark skies advocate in conversations with town officials

Susan Harder, the leading Long Island advocate for municipal lighting regulations, and a figure of controversy for some Islanders in the ongoing debate over so-called “dark skies” legislation, has conferred with town officials this week.

Ms. Harder addressed the Town Board several years ago at the invitation of Councilwoman Chris Lewis, proposing regulations that would control outdoor residential and commercial lighting fixtures to prevent light trespassing across property lines. Advocates also maintain that lights directed down and to the sides rather than up benefits the environment.

When Ms. Lewis was presented with information two weeks ago that Ms. Harder had a patent on a certain kind of shielded fixtures, Ms. Lewis said she had never met Ms. Harder before or since that meeting years ago.

On Wednesday, Ms. Harder said she got a call from Supervisor Jim Dougherty. Mr. Dougherty said he’s been in touch with Ms. Harder, adding that so has Town Attorney Laury Dowd and Ms. Lewis. “She’s been talking with Chris, Laury and me,” Mr. Dougherty said Friday. “She’s a gadfly on the subject and a good one.”

Part of the discussion was whether Ms. Harder should come to the pubic hearing on the proposed legislation — drafted by Ms. Dowd at the request of the Zoning Board of Appeals — scheduled for June 28 at Town Hall. “She was considering coming,” Mr. Dougherty said. “It’s her call whether to come or not.”

Ms. Harder said at the moment she wasn’t inclined to attend the public hearing. “I don’t want to be a lightning rod,” she said. “I think my job is to work with the Town Attorney on some of the minor language that I can help them with. Also to help with education because that’s my forte.”

The attention that has came her way was a political tactic by opponents of the proposed law, Ms. Harder said. “Strange that they’ve focused on me,” she added. “They don’t have any legitimate complaints about the law itself.”

She was hopeful that if the legislation passes she can work on an ad hoc committee of the town on dark skies, as she has in other East End Towns. “I’ve helped to inform, educate and observe,” she said.

Shelter Island is the only East End town without dark skies legislation.