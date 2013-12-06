Lewis under fire: Others come to defense

Two members of the public accused Councilwoman Chris Lewis Tuesday at the Town Board work session of using intimidation tactics to silence the public’s questions on issues. And a third resident said if anyone was being intimidated it was Ms. Lewis herself

The heated discussion– with Councilman Peter Reich raising his voice and slamming his hand on the table at one point calling for order — was a carry over of last week’s discussion of so-called “dark skies” legislation the board is considering. The issue has been debated for months and set off verbal fireworks on several occasions. Tuesday was no exception.

Last week resident Richard Kelly asked Ms. Lewis if she was aware that dark skies advocate Susan Harder had a patent on a type of light fixture that will, if the law is passed, be required for commercial and residential lighting. Ms. Lewis had invited Ms. Harder to address the Town Board several years ago and said she had not seen her before or since. She took exception to what she termed an implication that she would be benefiting financially through a supposed connection to Ms. Harder. She told Mr. Kelly to “be very careful,” and later said to the Reporter that Mr. Kelly was “treading on very dangerous ground here.”

Tuesday, resident Vinnie Novak told Ms. Lewis that her use of language “has a real chilling effect on anyone who might be considering coming to a meeting and asking questions.” He added that what she had said was “wrong” and “unethical,” and demanded to know what she meant by the words “careful” and “dangerous.”

In her role as acting supervisor with Supervisor Jim Dougherty absent Tuesday, Ms. Lewis said she thought Mr. Kelly was accusing her of benefiting financially by inviting Ms. Harder to a board meeting. She meant, she said, “be careful if you’re going to accuse me of malfeasance.”

“You do understand how it sounds?” Mr. Novak asked. “[Mr. Kelly] wasn’t making an accusation. He was asking a question. What did you mean he was treading on dangerous ground?”

“When you publicly accuse someone of graft,” Ms. Lewis said, “you have to have a lot of facts to substantiate it.”

Councilman Ed Brown weighed in defending his colleague, as would Councilmen Reich and Paul Shepherd. “Everyone has the right to protect themselves,” Mr. Brown said.

‘No. No,” Mr. Novak said. “Sitting on that side of the table you have a right to follow the Constitution.”

Mr. Brown said Ms. Lewis was answering the questions and by saying that she “was not taking any money out of this … You are allowed to protect yourself, and we are too.”

Mr. Novak reiterated his point that any citizen has the right to ask questions and public officials have no right to intimidate them. “And I find those words intimidating,” he said.

Mr. Shepherd said that certain questions don’t have to be answered because of procedure: In a work session it’s up to the supervisor’s discretion to take questions, as opposed to a public hearing.

Mr. Novak continually asked Ms. Lewis to define the terms “careful” and “dangerous ground. “

“She’s been a lot madder at me,” Mr. Brown said,” than she was last week and I never found her intimidating.”

But it was beyond a personal issue, Mr. Novak said. “It’s people who might want to come to a hearing and express themselves and they’re going to be intimidated.”

Mr. Kelly agreed, noting that he wasn’t intimidated by anything, but 90 percent of Islanders would be.

Ms. Lewis disagreed, noting the public is not afraid to come to Town Hall at any time.

A member of the public, Emory Breiner, spoke up for Ms. Lewis. “If anyone should be intimidated, it should be Ms. Lewis,” Mr. Breiner said. “You can’t come here and say, ‘Are you getting a monetary connection?’”

This angered Mr. Kelley how said he was being misquoted. Several voices were raised and Mr. Reich called for order.

“Does anyone actually believe that Chris Lewis is gaining from this?” Mr. Breiner asked.

Mr. Novak again asked for a definition of terms used by Ms. Lewis and Town Attorney Laury Dowd said she assumed the councilwoman was referring to possible libel and slander on the part of Mr. Kelly.

“That’s what I was referring to, Ms. Lewis said.

Mr. Shepherd again came to Ms. Lewis’ defense, noting he had been in the same situation not long ago. In an argument with Mr. Dougherty at a recent work session, Mr. Shepherd had told the supervisor to be “careful” in his remarks to him.