Bucks keep on winning

Not only are the Shelter Island Bucks doing well in the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League — with seven wins they’re in first place — they’re also opening eyes on the national scene.

“Perfect Game,” a prominent scouting service, released its first ranking of summer league teams this past week featuring the top 30 teams across the country. The Bucks were ranked 27th on the list and were the only East End team to make the cut.

But the mood of the team was one of slight disappointment following a 1-1 game suspended after eleven innings Tuesday night at home after taking a 1-0 lead into the 9th inning.

Any disappointment was banished with the first pitch when they traveled to Riverhead Thursday night to take on the Tomcats. The Bucks’ timely hitting, aggressive base running and strong pitching again was a again a recipe for a win, this one a 5-3 victory.

While the Island boys managed only one run over eleven innings on Tuesday, they made sure that would not be the case early Thursday night. The Bucks got two runs in the top of the first inning. Center fielder Cody Howard of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas ignited his team with a double to left center. Local boy Kevin Brantley of Hofstra singled to center moving Howard to third. With a first-and-third situation, Bucks Coach Johnny Hernandez put on the steal sign. Brantley stole second allowing Howard to score and put the Bucks up 1-0. Brantley would then steal third before scoring himself on a passed ball.

The Bucks also got a few runs in the fifth due to unusual circumstances. Both catcher Mac James of the University of Oklahoma and third baseman Tanner Giesel of Southeastern Community College reached base to start the inning for the Bucks. Then left fielder Jesse Lee of the University of Rhode Island hit a comebacker to the Tomcats’ pitcher that hit him. He couldn’t recover and the infielders behind him took time getting to the ball which ultimately allowed James to score.

Shortstop Justin Jones, another Bucks’ player from the UNLV, later kept the fifth alive with an infield single that scored Giesel. Lee would be the final Bucks’ player to cross the plate, scoring from third after the Tomcats’ catcher overthrew the ball to second trying to catch Jones stealing. The run would put the Bucks’ up, 5-1.

The hitting was not the only thing working for the Bucks on Thursday night. Bucks’ pitchers also turned in strong performances. Starter Mike Wallace of Fairfield University went seven innings allowing just three runs. Relievers Ian Tresser, also of Fairfield, and Matt Horton of Cornell University, then came in and pitched perfect innings in the eighth and ninth respectively. Tresser struck out the side in the eighth before Horton got the save in the ninth.

Following the game, Wallace was eager to point out the team effort. “I thought the game went well. I don’t think I had my best stuff but I was able to make it through,” he said. “The defense behind me made every play. It’s easy for a pitcher when you have the defense making plays. You have to throw strikes and let them hit it and let your defenders make a play.”

Jesse Lee was another Bucks player to contribute to the win. “Mike (Wallace) pitched tremendously and everyone did their job and I think that’s why we played well,” Lee said, following a game in which he picked up two hits, including a triple.

The nationally ranked Bucks are back in action on Friday night at 5 p.m. at Fiske Field against the Center Moriches Battlecats.