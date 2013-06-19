Blame a branch: Island lost power this morning

If you overslept this morning, it might not be your fault.

About 5:30 a.m. a tree limb fell on a primary wire on Ram Island Road, according to a Long Island Power Authority spokeswoman. Power was out in the West Neck and Center areas of town, according to Shelter Island Police Chief Jim Read. A Reporter staffer said power was also out in Shelter Island Heights.

The outage wasn’t at all related to the work on a new cable being installed to link the Island with Southold, Chief Read said.

Many of those affected by the outage were without power for only about 15 minutes, Chief Read said. Others didn’t see their electricity restored for about an hour, he said.