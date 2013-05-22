Weekly police blotter: Six motorists ticketed

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Yvonne Brown, 63, of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road on May 14 when she was stopped by police and given a ticket for speeding — 53 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Ana Atlqueno, 29, and Franciso Hernandez, 41, both of Greenport, were given summonses on May 14 on Clinton Street for unlicensed operation.

Also on the 14th, Martin Sarabia, 51, of Greenport was ticketed on Clinton Street for unlicensed operation and aggravated unlicensed operation.

Diane E. Barnes, 59, of New York City was stopped on New York Avenue on May 18 and given a ticket for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

On May 19, Nicolas L. Iattoni, 29, of Shelter Island was given a summons for a violation of the town’s noise ordinance at Sunset Beach — the sound level was over 50 dBs.

ACCIDENTS

Hendricus Van Vliet of Baambrugge, the Netherlands was driving southbound on North Ferry Road on May 14 when a deer ran into the front of his vehicle, causing more than $1,000 in damage to the driver’s-side left front.

On May 15, Nicolas Iattoni of Shelter Island hit a deer while driving eastbound on Shore Road in West Neck. The deer was killed on impact; there was no visible damage to the vehicle.

Christian Langendal of Louisville, Kentucky reported on May 16 that a vehicle towing a trailer, while attempting a turn in the Shelter Island Yacht Club parking lot, caused a boat on the trailer to hit his boat, which was in dry dock. When information is obtained regarding the driver and damages, an accident report will be produced.

OTHER REPORTS

Police reviewed a court order of protection on May 14.

A motorist reported two highly intoxicated males on foot at North Ferry on May 14. Police escorted them to a residence.

A power outage was reported on May 15 and LIPA notified.

A report of criminal trespass was reported in Cartwright on May 15.

At about 11:45 p.m. on May 15, a construction crew in Hay Beach was advised that the noise from a generator and nail gun was unreasonable at that hour.

A caller reported an injured deer in Silver Beach on May 16; it was put down by police.

On May 16, a caller told police that small piles of brush were being dumped illegally on private property in West Neck. Police spoke to the person involved who removed the brush without incident.

Police were advised about a possible hazardous condition on Manhaden Lane beach. Large boulders at the location were not reported as hazardous by police.

On May 16 a caller reported a dispute in West Neck about a civil matter.

A caller told police on May 16 that a vehicle was parked in his driveway in the Heights. Police left the vehicle’s owner a message and the vehicle was subsequently removed.

Police got a call on May 17 that a trailer was blocking one lane of traffic at a Center location, creating a hazard. The trailer was moved.

On May 17 a confidential investigation was opened into an alleged sex crime.

A caller told police on May 17 that between late September and this month property was missing from a leased dock in the Center. As of this date, the Shelter Island Police Department had not determined if a crime had been committed or if the property had drifted away as a result of coastal storms at that time.

A dog at large in the Center was returned to its owner by police on May 18. On the 19th, a caller reported a dog in a Center yard; police picked up the dog and returned it.

Police on patrol in Hay Beach on May 18 noticed a damaged buoy at Hay Beach Point. The Coast Guard was notified.

On May 18, a caller complained about vehicles drag racing in Hay Beach. Police spoke to the drivers who said it wouldn’t happen again.

A West Neck business caller complained on May 19 that guests were being woken up by construction noise on the beach as early as 5:30 a.m. Police checked with LIPA, which said that the machines were not programmed to turn on until 7 a.m. in order to be in compliance.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on May 20.

On May 20, a caller reported open containers of beer in a vehicle at South Ferry. Police stopped the vehicle and no containers were in view; the driver showed no signs of intoxication.

Police conducted seatbelt enforcement by stationary and moving patrol on May 20. No violations were noted.

On May 17, a burglary alarm was accidentally set off at a residence in the Center by a person entering the residence to ignite the hot water heater.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 14 and 18.