This week's letters to the editor

To the Editor:

Unfortunately, the ad that ran in last week’s Reporter was not what I’d submitted to the paper for publication. The ad should have read: “I‘d like to thank the other owners of Ryan Farms LLC for their selfless support of the barn for the past 11 years. Through their generosity they have served the community and its children for the past 11 years.

If you’re interested in ensuring that the sole Island horseback riding facility remain open to the public — one in operation, benefiting all for almost three decades — please contact me about joining a group who could become the new owners of the land and buildings known as Hampshire Farms. Deborah Grayson 749-0093.”

DEBORAH GRAYSON

Shelter Island

Editor’s note: The writer is correct about the ad copy printed last week. It was the Reporter’s error.

Signs of the season

To the Editor:

It’s yard sale season. I enjoy a good yard sale just like anyone else. As I write this, there is one thing about the sales I hate. I’m looking out my window and what do I see? My neighbor’s signs! It’s Monday, the sale is long over and the signs are still up. In some communities the police gather up these signs, bring them to the address on the signs, drop them off with a summons. We have all seen these signs up for weeks after the sale.

Please be good neighbors, pick up after yourselves. We all share this beautiful Island because of its beauty. There is a saying we all live by here on Shelter Island: “Leave only footprints, take only pictures.” Please pick up after yourself, everything you leave on the landscape ends up in our bays.

MARK A. KANARVOGEL

Shelter Island

Sophisticated and positive

To the Editor:

What a great informative article on new businesses (see “Businesses blossoming all over,” May 23). New flowers, new chefs, new real estate listing, new businesses, restaurants, galleries, French croissants and Provençal tablecloths, new advertising positioning, new 2013 Spring.

I love it. Your paper is in step with this Island, Yes, the non-Hampton, but getting very sophisticated, in a positive way.

And to answer one letter you published, I do not think that police ticketing and obituaries should be first but rather last in the paper. At my age I like to try to go fast and look forward to tomorrow’s life.

MICHEL KRAMER METRAUX

Shelter Island

Standing fast

To the Editor:

Particularly around last weekend, everyone who cares about protecting freedom of expression in America can take heart by reading Jane Mayer’s article, “A Word From our Sponsor,” in the May 27 edition of the New Yorker magazine. Mayer details the efforts of right wing billionaire David Koch to censor and/or keep off the air several highly critical documentaries scheduled for public television broadcast. As a major funder and board member of public television, Koch was able to bring considerable pressure to bear upon PBS officials; but in the end, his efforts failed. Thank God for the steadfastness of PBS — under the financial gun — in continuing to air diverse points of view in their news and public affairs programs, as does our own Shelter Island Reporter on its letters to the editor pages — an exemplary local tradition.

MEL MENDELSSOHN

Shelter Island

God bless the child

To the Editor:

I very much appreciate the Reporter’s article about this summer’s new and old business, every little bit of advertising helps. However there is one omission that needs to be corrected. As “custodians” of that Island institution, The Chequit, for the past 20 years, I concur with the paper regarding the Inn’s new blood. Marianna Torrealba has brought a fresh new approach and spark to the operation, but I must acknowledge the tireless efforts of Elizabeth Eklund who, through sheer force of will, overcame the stagnation of her parents and masterminded the concepts of what has now become the 2013 Chequit. Elizabeth has been involved with the Chequit for most of her life (front desk at 12). She and Marianna overcame every roadblock that the “Eklunds” (especially the paternal one) could throw up. The final result is awesome! Come check it out. Thank you Marianna for your vision and for lending us JP (who should probably be sainted). Thank you Elizabeth, you were right, and when that teaching position does come along we will be very sorry to lose you.

JAMES EKLUND

Shelter Island