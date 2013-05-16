The Incredible Hulk? Spider Man? Mr. Becker, is that you?

The flyers on the school bulletin boards asked, “Who would you rather see duct taped to a wall, Dr. Hynes, Mr. Becker, or senior Morgan McCarthy?”

The Shelter Island School National Honor Society members hosted this colorful fundraiser this afternoon. Students and faculty members made their choice by donating $2 for each piece of tape. They chose physical education teacher Brian Becker to be duct-taped to the wall of the gym, amid the cheers of the entire student body, with the kindergarteners and first graders chanting, “Tape his head.”

After about 20 minutes and countless rolls of multi-colored duct tape, Mr. Becker was completely adhered to the wall, including a piece of tape over his mouth, lovingly applied by his wife, Jen.

Then in a move right out of “The Incredible Hulk,” he broke free.

The Faculty Association donated money to purchase the duct tape and the fun netted over $100 for the American Cancer Society.