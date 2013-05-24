Sylvester Manor cancels open house, new date June 8

The Reporter just received a press release from Sylvester Manor:

SPRING OPEN HOUSE POSTPONED

NEW DATE: June 8th from 1:00pm – 4:00pm

at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, 80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island



In hopes of better weather in which to enjoy the Manor House and grounds, we are rescheduling our Spring Open House Celebration to Saturday, June 8th from 1 to 4 pm. We hope to see you then.



The good news is … our farmstand will still be open this weekend! Join us at 21 Manwaring Road to purchase selling lettuce heads, salad and cooking greens, radishes and assorted seedlings.