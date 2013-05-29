Survey says: Town Attorney reports on Green Expo poll

The Town Board’s Tuesday work session opened with a demonstration of the new audiovisual system installed by Councilman Peter Reich in the meeting room.

It’s 21st century high-tech compared to the old system it replaces, with crystal clear images in high definition, readable text and wireless control from anywhere in the room.

It was used for the first time by Town Attorney Laury Dowd presenting the board with results from a survey taken at the Green Expo two weeks ago. Called the “Green Fair Homeowner Outreach,” only 24 residents filled out the lengthy form offered at the fair. But Ms. Dowd said it represented a broad spectrum of residents, ranging in age from people 15 years old to those who described themselves as “very old.”

About 70 percent of respondents made decisions on their home and lawn care, and six out of 10 were male. About five percent owned property of a quarter acre or less, 40 percent owned an acre to less than five acres and 20 percent owned more than five acres.

When it came to septic systems, 76 percent said they had one, 14 percent didn’t, and nine percent didn’t know.

As for activities, most Islander’s preferred anything to do with water, as in boating, eating locally caught fish or swimming. No one thought picnics or other “family activities” were “the most important” to them.

About 75 percent agreed “strongly” in protecting “water quality even if it slows economic development,” and nearly half said they would be willing to pay more to improve water quality.