Starzee in court: Prosecution to turn over evidence

Highway Department worker Jeffrey Starzee, 47, was back in Shelter Island Justice Court briefly Monday morning.

Mr. Starzee was present long enough to hear his attorney, Brian Burke Jr., ask for a recess until July 8 to give the prosecution time to turn over evidence it plans to use against Mr. Starzee in an upcoming trial.

Mr. Starzee is charged with two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and sexual abuse in the 3rd degree. He remains free on $1,250 bail that was set after his February 22 arrest. Mr. Starzee continues to work for the town pending the outcome of his trial.

Dressed in a dark jacket, blue shirt, khakis and a print tie, Mr. Starzee sat next to his wife Helene in the courtroom while Judge Mary Faith Westervelt dealt with a number of motor vehicle cases before she met in chambers with Mr. Burke.

She then returned to the courtroom and Mr. Starzee stood with Mr. Burke at the front of the court to listen to the explanation about Mr. Burke’s filing of the discovery motion.

Outside the court, Mr. Starzee declined comment on the case.