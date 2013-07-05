Shelter Island Justice Court hands down decisions

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the April 8 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

John J. Condon was fined $40 plus a state surchage of $85 for a stop sign violation.

Amanda Gerdts was fined $150 for parking in a no-parking zone, reduced from a cellphone charge.

Marsia Guerman was fined $40 plus a state surcharge of $85 for unlicensed driving and a fine of $150 for parking in a no-parking zone, reduced from a vehicle lights violation. A vehicle glass violation was dismissed.

Santos A. Hernandez was fined $40 plus $85 for unlicensed driving; a cellphone violation was reduced to parking in a no-parking zone for which Mr. Hernandez was fined $150.

Yom Madrigal-Sanchez was fined $150 plus $85 for a stop sign violation.

Kirsten L. McElrath was fined $150 plus $85 for speeding — 52 in a 40-mph zone.

A bench warrant for failure to appear was in court was issued for Cesar A. Vicente, charged with assault in the 3rd degree.

One defendant failed to appear in court.

Twenty-one cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 15 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, three by mutual consent, one for a status check and two for trial.