Police blotter for the week: Two arrests, nine tickets

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Following a vehicle and traffic stop at South Ferry on Wednesday, May 22 at about 9 p.m., Clifford J. Eames Jr., 43, of East Hampton was issued an appearance ticket “in the field” for unlawful possession of marijuana. He was released on his own recognizance and directed to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

Matthew J. Zajicek, 31, of Brooklyn was arrested at a police safety check point on Sunday, May 26 at about 10:15 p.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was held overnight and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding. Mr. Zajicek was released on cash bail of $750.

SUMMONSES

Matthew W. Miller, 20, of East Marion and Khatuna Feehan, 42, of Riverhead were driving on South Ferry Road on May 21 and 22 respectively when police issued them tickets for using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

John A. Kendrick, 43, of Southampton was ticketed on South Ferry Road on May 22 for operating an uninspected vehicle.

On May 25, Jason S. Weisenfeld, 46, of New York City was ticketed on West Neck Road for a cellphone violation.

Eduin O. Randales, 31, of Riverhead was stopped by police on West Neck Road on May 25 for driving while his visibility was distorted by broken glass. He was also ticketed for unlicensed operation. According to police, he ignored instructions not to drive and to leave his vehicle parked; 30 minutes later he was on Winthrop Road when he was ticketed again for unlicensed operation.

On May 26, Nicolas Iattoni, 29, of Sunset Beach was given a summons for a town code violation of noise in excess of 50 Dbs.

Arthur Richard DeSoultrait, 30, of Paris, France was given a summons on May 27 for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

A Shelter Island police officer participated on an East End DWI Task Force over the weekend in Riverhead, resulting in an arrest.

Police conducted over four seatbelt and safety check points during the week at various Island locations.

ACCIDENTS

Richard A. Grabowski of Smithtown was backing into the entrance at the rear of Bella Vita on May 22 when he hit the back bumper of a vehicle driven by Zachary J. Starzee of Shelter Island. There was minor damage (under $1,000) to Mr. Starzee’s vehicle.

Thomas G. Carr of Shelter Island was driving north on Menantic Road on May 24 when a deer ran in front of his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the front end.

On May 24, a Shelter Island resident, wearing a black wet suit, was swimming from Wades Beach to Shell Beach “in cloudy, choppy conditions.” Charles H. Hayward of Shelter Island, operating a boat in the marked channel of West Neck Harbor, did not see the swimmer, who was hit and suffered a 5-inch laceration to his forehead. He was assisted out of the water, treated and subsequently transported by an EMS team to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Joan Misciagna Vecsey of New York City was driving northbound on South Ferry Road on May 26 when a deer ran into her vehicle, causing over $1,000 in estimated damage to the driver’s front and side.

OTHER REPORTS

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a pool heater fire at a residence in West Neck on May 22.

Police received an anonymous report of a truck being driven erratically in the Center on May 22. Police subsequently located the driver who was advised to obey the speed limits and drive with caution.

Gunshots were heard in HiLo on May 22; police patrolled the area with negative results.

On May 23, a caller informed police that patrons at a Center restaurant were unwilling to pay their bill. The cost of one meal was subsequently removed from the bill and the incident was settled.

A caller reported on May 23 that entwined tree branches were causing a hazardous condition on May 23. The Highway Department was notified.

On May 23, police received a report that street signs had been switched at a Center location. The Highway Department checked on May 24 and nothing appeared to have been moved.

On May 24 a petit larceny was reported at a Cartwright boat slip.

A caller told police on May 24 that her dog was attacked by a dog who jumped out of an unattended vehicle window. There were no injuries.

A resident reported a downed wire on a property in Hay Beach on May 24; Verizon was notified.

On May 25, police were told of a possibly injured dog at large in Silver Beach. Police patrolled the area with negative results.

A blown transformer caused a power outage in the Center on May 25. LIPA responded.

An SLA check was carried out at a Heights business on May 26. No violations were observed.

Two parking tickets were issued in the Heights on May 26 to illegally parked vehicles.

On May 26, police responded to a dispute between neighbors in the Center.

A caller told police on May 26 that two pickup trucks were driving at a high rate of speed in Long View. They were located and advised to drive slowly and carefully.

Police provided an escort for a highly intoxicated person on May 27.

A vehicle racing on a Cartwright roadway was reported on May 27; police were unable to locate the vehicle.

On May 27, police assisted a disabled boat in West Neck Harbor until SeaTow arrived.

An anonymous caller reported loud music at a Hay Beach location on May 27; the report was unfounded.

A burglary alarm was set off at the Shelter Island Historical Society on May 23. There was no sign of any criminal activity.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm at a residence in the Heights on May 24. There was no sign of a fire.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported four individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 21 and 25. A case on May 27 refused medical attention.