Police blotter: 15 tickets issued to 9 motorists

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Michael L. Colligan, 59, of Shelter Island was driving on South Ferry Road on April 21 when he was ticketed by police for speeding — 60 mph in a 40-mph zone.

On April 24 Gerardo I. Castro, 33, of Peconic was given two summonses for unlicensed operation and failure to change the address on his registration.

Roel A. Miguel, 35, of Brentwood was given four tickets on Locust Avenue on April 24 for unlicensed operation, operating with a suspended/revoked registration, failure to change the address on his registration and for not having a red flag for an extended load.

On April 26, Ines Osmin Iacua Masin, 32, of Greenport was stopped on Clinton Avenue for failure to signal a right turn; he was also ticketed for unlicensed operation.

Heather M. O’Brien, 41, of Shelter Island was given a summons on West Neck Road on April 26 for speeding — 48 mph in a 35-mph zone.

On April 28, Joshua Y. Horton, 40, of Greenport received two tickets, one for speeding — 50 mph in a 35-mph zone — and a second for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

Sofia B. Morales, 32, of Shelter Island was ticketed on April 29 on North Ferry Road for unlicensed operation.

James W. Shoenster, 55, of East Hampton was given a summons on April 29 on South Ferry Road for having inadequate lights.

Ana R. Santos, 65, of Bridgehampton was ticketed on South Ferry Road on April 29 for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

ACCIDENTS

On April 27, Donald E. Bindler was making a left turn off North Midway onto West Thomas Street, according to a witness, when Walter Bernstein of New York City failed to yield the right of way in making a left turn, resulting in a collision. There was major damage of over $1,000 to both vehicles — the front of Mr. Bernstein’s vehicle and the driver’s-side rear and side panels of Mr. Bindler’s.

OTHER REPORTS

On April 23 a caller told police that a person driving at a high rate of speed had cut him off on a Center roadway.

Police responded late due to another incident and the subject was gone on arrival.

According to a caller’s report on April 24, there was an odor of propane at a Heights location, which turned out to be caused by a problem with one of the pilot lights.

A caller told police on April 24 that caution tape and a “no trespass” sign was blocking entrance to Reel Point on Ram Island. The Highway Department and Pecond Land Trust had no knowledge of the posting on PLT property and the tape and sign were removed.

An arcing wire in the Center was reported on April 25.

On April 25, a dead fox was reported on a beach in Silver Beach; the Highway Department was notified.

A caller told police that a sink hole forming near a Center sidewalk was causing a hazardous condition. The SIHD was notified.

The owner of a small Yorkshire terrier reported the dog missing from the yard on April 26; a caller reported finding the dog, which was returned to its owner.

On April 28 police were notified of the illegal dumping of leaves on preserve property on Ram Island. The person was located and agreed to discontinue the practice.

According to a call received on April 29, a parked work truck in South Ferry Hills was emitting a loud, high pitched noise. Police reported the volume was similar to a shop vacuum and was not in violation of the noise ordinance.

On April 29, a West Neck owner reported that a gate was left open and two dogs had run off. The dogs were subsequently reported at large, retrieved and returned to their owner.

Police received a report on April 29 about a neighbor’s dog that had barked all day long on April 25. Police spoke to the dog’s owner.

A burglary alarm on April 27 at a Ram Island residence was apparently caused by a small spider on the motion sensor.

A caller reported an active alarm in the Center area on April 27; the caller’s pool alarm had a malfunction.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 23, 24, 26, 27 and 28.

One person was medivaced to Stony Brook University Hospital by Suffolk County helicopter on April 25.