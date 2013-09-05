Police blotter: 10 motorists ticketed

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Raymond J. Hulse, 22, of Orient was driving on North Ferry Road on April 29 when he was given a summons for operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

Gerald F. Trumpf, 36, of Shirley was also ticketed on North Ferry Road on April 30 for an uninspected vehicle.

On May 2, Borja A. Eizmendi, 27, of Brooklyn was given two summonses on Washington Avenue for driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street and for unlicensed operation.

John Casey Walker, 23, of Shelter Island and Donald E. Wildman, 28, of Mastic, were each ticketed for speeding on South Cartwright Road on May 4 — both at 50 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Dwight M. Garcia, 39, of East Hampton was stopped on South Cartwright Road on May 4 for speeding — 50 mph in a 35-mph zone — and for using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Nelvin Ovidio Cruz Ventura, 29, of Shelter Island was given two summonses on West Neck Road on May 4 for a cellphone violation and for unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Christopher M. Vodola, 35, of Long Island City, was given a ticket on New York Avenue on May 5 for speeding — 42 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Andrew J. Crittenden, 25, of Shelter Island was a passenger in a vehicle on May 5 when he was ticketed for throwing a bottle out of a window on Dickerson Drive.

ACCIDENTS

A witness reported that on May 5, a motorist backed into a stop sign at South Ferry Road, snapping the sign off at its base. The driver then left the scene of the accident, driving northbound on South Ferry Road. Police located the vehicle and Bryan R. Lees, 51, of Branford, Connecticut at Route 114 and Jaspa Road and ticketed him for leaving the scene of an accident that involved property damage. There was also some damage to the rear bumper of Mr. Lees’ vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

On April 30 police assisted a Southold resident to return home.

A Center caller told police on May 2 that her dog had run off into the woods; police located the dog and returned it to the owner.

A Center caller was advised on May 2 to notify police if a problem of harassing phone calls continued.

Police assisted a caller with obtaining emergency ferry transportation after midnight on May 3.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a call on May 5 about the smell of burning plastic in the Center area. A resident was using his wood stove.

A caller told police on May 5 that a passenger getting out of a pickup truck dented the door of his vehicle. The driver drove off, headed for North Ferry, and Southold Town Police were notified.

Police received a report on May 6 that a large amount of dust was blowing over the water from Shell Beach; the caller thought it may have been caused by a vehicle racing up and down the roadway. Police checked the area and found no signs of any road damage or vehicle.

On May 6, a person reported property missing at a Center location but declined to have police follow up on the matter.

A caller reported possible drag racing in the South Ferry area on May 6; police were unable to locate any activity.

A barking dog was reported in Harbor View on May 6. Police on stationary patrol in the area did not hear the dog.

An automatic burglary alarm at a Hay Beach residence was set off on April 30 when an incorrect code was entered.

The Shelter Island Fire Departemen responded to a fire alarm on May 2 at a Silver Beach home. Water from a relief valve on a hot water heater created steam that set off the alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 30 and May 3.