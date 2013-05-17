Police blotter: 1 arrest, 6 tickets, 2 accidents

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Alicia A. Moore, 54, of Shelter Island was arrested on Friday, May 10 at about 11:35 p.m. and charged with criminal mischief in the 3rd degree, harassment in the 2nd degree and resisting arrest. The charges resulted from a complaint about damaged property. Ms. Moore physically resisted while being placed under arrest, according to the police report. She was held overnight, arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on $500 bail. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim. Ms. Moore was directed to appear in court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Walter Tello, 53, of Southampton was driving on South Ferry Road on May 8 when he was ticketed for driving with a suspended/revoked registration and for unlicensed operation,

On May 8 Juan B. Padilla, 39, of Patchogue was given a summons on South Midway Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

David M. Navarra, 31 of Shelter Island was given a ticket on North Ferry Road on May 10 for speeding in a school zone — 32 mph in a 20-mph zone.

Franklin A. Mora, 22, of Bridgeport, Connecticut was ticketed for driving an uninspected vehicle on May 11.

A town summons was issued for Irene Meenan, 70, of Shelter Island on May 11 whose mixed shepherd breed bit a person on the leg on May 11 on Peconic Avenue.

Amber Dawn Wilson, 25, of Shelter Island was ticketed on North Ferry Road on May 12 for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration.

ACCIDENTS

Olha M. Michalak of Shelter Island was traveling eastbound on West Neck Road on May 7 when a deer ran into her vehicle. There was over $1,000 in estimated damage to the driver’s front headlight and quarter panel.

On May 11 Kathleen Minder of Shelter Island was backing out of a parking area on South Ferry Road when she collided with a parked vehicle belonging to Nancy Jaicks of Shelter Island. There was over $1,000 in estimated damage to the passenger-side rear of Ms. Minder’s vehicle and to the mid-section on the driver’-side of Ms. Jaicks’ vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

On May 8 police received a report about checks being returned for insufficient funds; all bills were subsequently paid in full.

A caller told police on May 8 that a raccoon was sleeping in a garbage pail in an area where kids were playing baseball. Police trapped the raccoon for later release.

On May 9, the parties involved in an employment matter were advised that it was civil in nature.

A caller reported on May 9 that an unknown motorist had cut her off, causing her to swerve off the roadway. Police canvassed the area with negative results.

A person causing a disturbance at a West Neck business on May 9 was advised not to return.

On May 9 a caller reported that a pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed with music blasting and the driver and passenger yelling out the windows — apparently for the second time. The area was canvassed and the complainant advised to call if the incident happened again.

Police responded on May 10 to a report that a person had left two children in their car seats while getting groceries. The person was advised about the possible dangers involved.

Two geese were reported blocking traffic on Congdon Road on May 10. Police chased the geese off the roadway.

Police received a report on May 10 that youths were in a Center yard, also banging on the door. The young people were located and said they would apologize to the resident. Parents were notified of the incident.

A swan was reported on a Center driveway on May 12 but was gone when police arrived.

On May 12, police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts.

On May 13, police opened a confidential investigation into drugs on the Island.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two automatic alarms at homes in Silver Beach on May 10 and May 12. There was no fire at one location; steam from a shower set off the second alarm.

A burglary alarm was set off on the squash court of a Ram Island residence on May 8. Police checked the grounds; no criminal activity was noted.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 10, 11 and 13.