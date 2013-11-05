Photos: Islander wins May Mile 5K

For the eighth consecutive year, Peconic Landing celebrated Older Americans Month with a May Mile and 5K race/walk on Saturday morning in Greenport.

Despite predictions of stormy weather, hundreds turned out for the event, which benefits the Greenport Fire Department.

Shelter Island Heights resident Bryan Knipfing crossed the finish line first with a time of 17 minutes 57 seconds in the 5K. 10-year-old Tommy Vine of Brooklyn was the first female finisher in 22:41.