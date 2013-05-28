Obituary: Barbara Joy Roberts Carlsen

Barbara Joy Roberts Carlsen – a native Australian, a resident of Sewanee, Tennessee and a summer resident of Shelter Island, New York – passed away on April 4, 2013 following her battle with cancer. Her memorial service took place on April 7, 2013 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Shelter Island with friends and family in attendance to remember and honor her.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years – Andrew B. Carlsen; three children – Miles, Gregory and Andrea; four grandchildren – Zachary, Graysen, Ellery and Maximilian; a sister – Adella Roberts Wright; a brother – Noel Roberts; three nephews – Andrew, Jamie and Nicholas; two nieces – Catriona and Melanie; and, other family members in Dubbo and Warialda, New South Wales, Australia.

Barbara was born in Adelong, NSW, Australia on July 25, 1938. She attended Sydney Church of England Girls Grammar School.

She left her native Australia with her girlfriends in 1955 and travelled around the world eventually reaching Montreal in 1958. She met her future husband and lifelong mate – Andrew – in Montreal. They married on April 29, 1961 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Brooklyn, New York.

She was Andrew’s loving companion and supporter throughout their marriage starting with his studies at McGill University Faculty of Medicine (Andrew says she got the “M” in the “M.D.”) and continuing through his internship and residencies, during his service as an officer in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam Nam and throughout his career as a cardiologist in Amarillo, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee.

She gave her talents and energy to numerous charitable and civic endeavors including devoted service as President of the Amarillo Symphony Guild and President of the Junior League of Amarillo, as Co-Chair with Andrew for the Harpeth Hall Annual Fund in Nashville, as Co-Chair (again with Andrew) for the Parents Committee for Bryn Mawr College’s Annual Fund Drive and as a volunteer for civic organizations in Nashville helping battered women rebuild their lives and teaching children how to read. Barbara also served in various capacities in support of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

Barbara attended Bryn Mawr College where she was a McBride Scholar receiving a B.A. Degree in Political Science. She was fluent in French and was pursuing an M.A. in Children’s Literature at James Cook University in Queensland prior to her illness. She was an intrepid offshore sailor with a TransAtlantic Crossing to her credit and extensive service as Andrew’s navigator during their voyage through the South Pacific.

Barbara was a loyal, supportive and creative woman with lifelong friends around the world including friendships with the girls from Australia who travelled the world with her 58 years ago. She was blessed with loving and supportive friends at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and in the Shelter Island community.

She will be missed and never forgotten. Remember Barbara Carlsen in the days ahead.