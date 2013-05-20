Grants could raise $400K for Historical Society

Plans to restore and repair the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House and to expand it to accommodate a community classroom for society programs got a huge boost this week with word of a challenge grant.

Bill and Elizabeth Pedersen stepped forward, promising up to $200,000 to match other contributions that are made between now and the end of the year. That means for every $1 contributed by others, the Pedersens will put up $1 and it could net the Historical Society as much as $400,000 total.

“We’ve made a financial commitment towards construction of a Community Classroom and to renovate the Haven House Museum in order to provide public access to the stories and objects within,” said Ms. Pedersen, Board Chairwoman of the society. “We are asking others to join us to raise the funds needed to complete this important Island project.”

Havens House is sorely in need of structural renovation, said Executive Director Nanette Breiner Lawrenson. It needs a new roof, siding, workable plumbing and potable water. The expansion of the building would provide classroom space for educational programs, meeting space and room for researchers to work.

Ms. Pedersen

in the organization’s newsletter that her objective is to “help enhance greater pride, appreciation and understanding of the important historical legacy that Shelter Island offers.”

Ms. Lawrenson said the Pedersens would be the first to say their challenge grant isn’t about them but about “what we can do collectively.” Ms. Pedersen is also hoping to see the 90-year-old Historical Society grow in number and is encouraging an outreach to others Islanders to become organization members.

“Let’s invite others to join with the same spirit as our founders,” she said. There are 500 members now, she said. “A reinvigorated membership will need activities worthy of participation,” she said.

Contributions can be made at www.shelterislandhistorical.org.