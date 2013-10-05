School play scene nets award for Shelter Island students

East End Arts announced the 11th annual Teeny Award nominations last week and for the first time, a special Judge’s Choice Award will be given to the Greek Chorus from the Shelter Island Drama Club’s production of “Legally Blonde.”

The award is for a “particular scene, musical number, dance number or group that judges feel stands out enough to warrant special recognition.” The girls in the Greek Chorus, Katy Binder, Jayme Clark, Kelly Colligan, Serina Kaasik, Margaret Michalak, Olivia Garrison and Libby Liszanckie, acted as Elle Woods’ invisible support system and conscience, and also doubled as the Delta Nu sorority girls.

Lea Giambruno was nominated as best supporting actress in a musical for her portrayal of Paulette, a salon owner with dreams of true love and Ireland.

The judges’ evaluation of student performances was based on movement, delivery and stage presence as well as singing and dancing ability. The five top-scoring students were selected as the nominees in each category.

A formal ceremony will be held at Southold Junior-Senior High School on Sunday, June 9, at 3 p.m.. in a ceremony hosted by WPPB radio personality Bonnie Grice. Tickets are available in advance for $20 — $15 for students — from eastendarts.org or at the door for $25; $20 for students.

The school is located at 420 Oaklawn Avenue in Southold.