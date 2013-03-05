Gardening with Galligan

As I told you last week, I did indeed go to Westchester and meet “the daffodil conundrum” head on. Here’s the story.

The clumps that the yard crew cut down were, indeed, as their chieftain said they would be, up and flowering.

However, and it was a significant however, my daughter thought there were fewer blooms than there had been the previous year. But no clumps seemed to be missing. We then went and counted the new clumps she had planted last fall. Each new clump had more blooms than the older ones. The opposite should have been true.

I thought I could see what was happening and had a ready explanation but since my expertise, such as it is, comes largely from books and experience, I thought I would consult an expert. I called the horticulturalist at White Flower Farm and spent several minutes with her, explaining the situation at length. Do understand that to get a horticulturalist to commit herself, one first needs to go to law school and take a course in cross-examination; that being said, her explanation pretty much matched my own thoughts. The books are all correct — for the bulb to continue flowering, the foliage must die off naturally. I’ve never read about a timeline though.

What the books don’t say and should is that bloom will diminish over time. I then wondered aloud what would happen if one cut the foliage back every other year, thinking at least one could have a vacation now and then from a nasty chore. I received the same reply — eventually bloom will diminish over time. Then the horticulturalist from White Flower Farm asked if the clumps had been fed in the fall and I asked if that would make a difference. Same answer — bloom will diminish over time — but it will take longer if they have been fed.

Proceed accordingly. Knowledge is power.

You may remember a similar situation my daughter had with her yard crew, in fairness the former yard crew, who cut down all her phlox on September 15 when they were still green. Again we had an excellent scientific experiment, although unplanned, at our fingertips. The following year, we compared notes carefully and noted no difference in bloom. I had called the same horticulturalists many times over the years with the same question — could I cut down my phlox when they were just beginning to die off, or slightly tan, and was told they had to be brown. Dark tan, perhaps? Brown.

Horticulturalists are heartless, because my question really was when can I stop crawling around in the freezing cold and come inside — please, before Thanksgiving? And no quarter was given. So make of this information what you will. What I am concluding is that the daffodil situation is nowhere near as cut and dried as the books would lead one to believe. There seems to be a great deal of room for compromise. Or experiment.

I did see two lovely things in my former garden, which pleased me greatly. The mertensia that I planted 10 or 15 years ago in between rocks in a lovely shaded section had spread in all directions and were in full bud, soon to bloom. Their other name is Virginia bluebells and though they bud pink, the flowers turn blue. They are among the most expensive bulbs available, even wholesale; I don’t know why. I certainly never planted 30 or 40 of them but that is what is