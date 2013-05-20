Eye on the Ball: Honoring our greatest Island athletes

Do you know an outstanding athlete who graduated from Shelter Island High School and should be recognized by the school? If so, you must get in touch with the newly-formed Hall of Fame Committee.

From me, finally a big “thank you” to the Islanders who are taking on the responsibility of preserving the history of our local athletes, coaches and teams. The Shelter Island High School Athletic Hall of Fame has been set up to permanently acknowledge those who have worked hard in and out of school. Thinking about all the first-rate candidates out there, I’m ashamed to say I spent 15 years on the Shelter Island School Board and never thought about creating a Hall of Fame.

To me, the Hall of Fame was the basketballs and trophies in glass cases outside the school office and the retired jerseys and banners on the gymnasium wall. It never entered my mind that a lot of skilled athletes were being overlooked, while a few exceptional ones were revered.

I discovered this week by talking to three of the members of the nine-person Hall of Fame committee that it’s a hell of a lot of work. The three committee members I had a chance to speak with this week — Cindy Belt, Jim Colligan and Lance Willumsen — are all approaching their duties from different perspectives. I was interested in how this whole thing came together, what the guidelines were and what’s in the future. As I expected, these three had all the answers.

When I questioned how this started, everyone mentioned one of the Island’s leading volunteers, Mr. Colligan. I was told that one day last fall, Jim, Jay Card and Garth Griffin were talking about how to make things on Shelter Island even better. They were discussing how to permanently and properly honor our past athletes and coaches.

These three guys don’t waste any time once they make up their minds. After their discussion, they started to put their thoughts into the proper ears and before long, Jim Colligan found himself sitting at a meeting with School Superintendent Dr. Michael Hynes and Athletic Director Rick Osmer. After listening to Jim for a while, they were both receptive to his idea and informed him that this Hall Of Fame idea had to be brought to the Board of Education for final approval. Jim continued to carry the ball at the board meeting after Mr. Osmer introduced him. He said he managed to speak for half an hour before the entire idea was approved. The board requested that a committee be formed and the inaugural honorees picked by April 15.

Once they had the blessing from Dr. Hynes and the board, things moved swiftly. With Jim as chairman of the committee, his early picks to join him were two hardworking guys, Lance Willumsen and Cliff Clark. The entire team was formed in a few months of people who know the Island and its sports teams very well. All three committee members I spoke with felt they had selected a great group of Islanders and they had loads of ideas and a work ethic to get this done. Jim felt that the real motivation came after they visited the Carle Place School and observed its impressive Hall of Fame.

Over the last few months, these committee members have put in hundreds of hours researching old copies of the Reporter, other newspapers and yearbooks, all while attending lengthy selection meetings and talking with many people who submitted names of candidates. Although the committee’s selection process is finished for this year, the next induction is just two years away.

The committee is still asking for your help. If you have someone you feel is deserving of this award, please write the Hall of Fame Committee at Shelter Island School. Keep in mind that to be eligible, they must have graduated from our school at least 10 years ago.

Now with less than a month to go before the first half of the inaugural group of 28 is enshrined on June 13, the committee is working on a location for pictures and awards. The induction ceremony will take place in the school auditorium. This ceremony will be followed by the unveiling of the Hall of Fame along with pictures and printed descriptions.

The public is welcome and invited to attend and put a face and voice to the names they have heard so much about over the years. As an added attraction on June 13, you will have a chance to hear and meet Olympic gold medalist, Joan Benoit-Samuelson. The first time the women’s marathon was run in the Olympics — 1984 in Los Angeles — it was won by Benoit-Samuelson. Following the ceremony, there will be a gathering for refreshments across the street at the American Legion. This will give you a chance to get up close and meet and talk to some of Shelter Island’s all-time finest teams, coaches and students.

The second half of the first class of inductees, numbering 14, will be installed on November 29.