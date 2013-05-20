Don’t forget to vote: Polls open until 9 p.m.

Polls open on Tuesday from noon to 9 p.m. at the Shelter Island School gymnasium so voters can have the last word on a proposed $10.047 million budget for the 2013-14 school year.

The proposed budget stays within the state-imposed 2 percent tax levy cap and represents a 3.17 percent increase in spending. If the budget passes, owners of waterfront property can expect to see their taxes increase by about $90 a year, while inland property owners would be paying approximately $13 more.

If the budget fails, a second vote would be scheduled later in May or in June and if that failed, the district would be put on a so called “contingency” budget and have to slice another $211,563 out of its spending.

The budget, as proposed, allows for restructuring of both the academic program and use of space to better prepare students for college and the job market, according to Superintendent Michael Hynes.

Voters could also be electing two members to the school board, although only one person is running. Mark Kanarvogel is seeking another three-year term. A write-in vote could decide who gets the second seat.

Failing that, the remaining six members of the Board of Education would select a person to fill that seat until the next ballot in May 2014.

The Reporter will post election results on its website at www.sirporter.com Tuesday night as soon as they become available.