Dering Harbor adopts 2013-14 budget

Dering Harbor residents will see an increase of $9,571 in the 2013-2014 village budget, up from $313,134 to $322,505.

The board unanimously approved the budget following a public hearing on Saturday morning, April 20, in Village Hall. A public hearing was also held prior to the budget hearing to adopt an annual local law permitting the board to exceed the state mandated 2-percent tax cap if necessary. In answer to a question from one of the five homeowners present at the meeting, Mayor Tim Hogue explained that villages had been advised for the past two years by the New York Conference of Mayors, among other groups, to pass the law, whether it was needed or not.

And this year it is. The proposed budget increase is 2.99 percent.

Salary increases of 3 percent were proposed for all three village staff the mayor said, and benefits were predictably up, although there was a substantial savings in workers compensation as a result of a state billing error.

Liability insurance increased by about $10,000, a result of claims against the village in part brought by Patrick Parcells and Kirk Ressler. Mr. Parcells and the mayor exchanged a few words regarding the merits of Mr. Parcells’ claim regarding damage to his bulkhead and soil erosion behind it. The claim made recently by Mr. Ressler had to do with a village tree that fell on his property, causing damage. Mr. Hogue said in the past residents tended to contact their own insurance companies first for settlement.

Later in the meeting, a letter from the village’s insurance company was read into the record, denying Mr. Ressler’s $40,000 claim.

Park repairs and maintenance were up by a substantial amount — $4,500 — designated for trimming trees in the village for which no provision had been made in the current budget. Legal expenses were down, given no current litigation. The cost of a new well will be covered by a short-term bond that will include the village’s current debt and has been obtained at an interest rate of 1.7 percent.

With these exceptions, Mr. Hogue said the budget had remained relatively flat, compared to the 2012-2013 budget.

During the budget review by the mayor, residents Patrick Parcells and Jim Goldman raised a number questions about several line items. Mr. Parcells asked if payroll and benefit costs couldn’t be cut by contracting out some of the services provided by salaried staff. Resident John Colby commented that contracted services weren’t necessarily less expensive. The mayor added that contracting out services may be possible in the future, but at least one position required special licensing, and liability insurance might also be an issue.

A question was raised regarding the contractural agreement with the fire department. The mayor explained that village residents were billed exactly the same as town residents, based on the assessed value of their properties. In looking at the costs related to village water, Mr. Goldman asked why those with private wells such as himself had to share in the cost of the village water supply and cited the separate water district in the Heights as an example.

Mr. Goldman had another suggestion for lowering taxes: expand the tax base by inviting the property owners adjacent to the village along Dering Harbor to join the village. In turn they would have the benefit of being a part of what village life has to offer. He suggested the mayor appoint a committee to contact those neighbors. Mr. Hogue pointed out that the village would have to expand its services, such as water, at a cost. He declined to form a committee but said Mr. Goldman was certainly free to explore the option.

In conclusion, Mr. Hogue said the assessed value of taxable property in the village for 2011-2012 was $122,600,000. The estimated assessed value, however, has dropped to $118,155,791, bringing the estimated tax rate to .00272949, an increase over last year, or $2.73 per $1,000 of assessed value.

2013 BOARD ELECTION

The two-year terms of two trustees are up for election this year — Heather Brownlie and Richard Smith, who are both eligible for re-election. Nominating petitions are available now at Village Hall and must be returned between May 7 and May 14. The board set Tuesday, June 18 as the election date, to be held in Village Hall from 12 noon to 9 p.m., and appointed residents Esther Hunt and Marian Brownlie as poll watchers.

Mr. Goldman said that Mr. Ressler had volunteered to host a meet-the-candidates event at his home prior to the elections. The mayor suggested using Village Hall as a “neutral” location; Mr. Goldman will contact the incumbents and any other candidates regarding an appropriate date.

OTHER BUSINESS

10K Race: The board approved the annual request from Mary Ellen Adipietro, 10K race chair, to stage a portion of the race through the village.

Zoning: Mr. Hogue referred to a concern that had been put on the board’s agenda for discussion this year — the recreational setback requirements, which have been considered by some to be too onerous for smaller properties. It has been suggested that two separate setback requirements be established depending on whether a property is within the “A” zone (3-acre lots) or “B” zone (1 to 1 1/2 acres). The mayor proposed putting this on the agenda for discussion in May. Mr. Goldman suggested that the topic be postponed until the June meeting when more residents will be on the Island.

Parking dispute: The board revisited the issue raised by Mr. Ressler at the March meeting regarding the parked cars on the Bakers’ driveway, which survey maps show as village property. He had wanted the board to enforce the rules against illegal parking on village property.

In previous meetings, it was pointed out that in a number of cases village property lines cross residents’ driveways and that selective enforcement in only one case was not an option. Mr. Hogue said Mrs. Baker felt she was being “harassed” on this issue, first by Mr. Ressler and now by the board. Mr. Hogue said this is a “disagreement between two houses,” and trustee Linda Adams summed up the board’s position on the matter: “We’ve taken this as far as we can,” at this time, she said.

Meeting schedule: The next meeting of the board is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 in Village Hall.