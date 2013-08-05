‘Dark skies’ comes to light at work session

Like switching off a light, it was there and then it wasn’t there.

Since last week the Town Board had listed “dark skies” on its agenda but then Tuesday for its work session the item was gone from the list.

In her allotted time to bring up topics off the agenda, Councilwoman Chris Lewis noted that some people had came to the meeting to hear a discussion on the controversial topic, “but then I see it was taken off.”

Ms. Lewis is the most vocal advocate for the proposed legislation that would regulate private and commercial lighting fixtures. Since Town Attorney Laury Dowd drafted the proposed regulations earlier this year at the request of the Zoning Board of Appeals it’s sparked heated exchanges at Town Hall.

Ms. Lewis said Tuesday the topic deserved more discussion. “We need to at least bring it to a public hearing and you can beat the hell out of it if you want to,” Ms. Lewis said.

Councilman Paul Shepherd, who has led the fight against any dark skies legislation, said he “totally agreed” with that sentiment, that a public hearing is the place for residents to express their opinions. But he added proper order should be used in discussing the issue, and a work session should be used for board members to hammer out solutions.

“We could stop progress here altogether if we populated the room with groups for or against this thing,” Mr. Shepherd said.

Resident Linda Holmes said, “We will be coming to the work sessions until you schedule a public hearing and we’ll come for that.”

Mr. Shepherd said, “I’d just like to avoid the pitchforks and torches and get some work done.”