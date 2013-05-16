Chamber gives Town Board date for holiday fireworks

Yes, this year there will be fireworks.

Chamber of Commerce President Art Williams told the Town Board Tuesday at its work session that the Independence Day fireworks display is scheduled to take place Saturday, July 13.

Mr. Williams said he he’d met with Police Chief James Read and Fire Chief John D’Amato and a consensus was reached on the date.

It was a complicated event to organize, Mr. Williams said, citing restricted areas of Crescent Beach for piping plover nests, increased permitting requirements from various state and federal agencies and increased security concerns since the bombings at the Boston Marathon.