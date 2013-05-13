Bucks seek housing: Meeting to field residents’ questions

As the Shelter Island Bucks prepare to launch their second season with an opening game on the road to take on the Sag Harbor Whalers Sunday, June 2, team organizers are still hunting for Islanders to host team members.

Many of last year’s hosts stepped up to the plate again this year, but some — because of personal commitments — had to back off, according to team general manager Cori Cass. So Mr. Cass has called a meetingfor Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Shelter Island School auditorium, hoping to both identify some host families and also answer questions any community member might have about the team and its impact on Shelter Island.

Host families are asked to provide a room, access to a washing machine and some meals for players. The team handles transportation and last year’s hosts were generally upbeat about the experience, talking about how the collegiate players mentored their own children and provided clinics for Shelter Island youths during the season.

In its freshman year, the team ended the regular season in first place, competing with six other teams from area towns. And while the team bowed in playoffs, Bucks infielder Thomas Roulis, a Dartmouth College student from New Hyde Park, shared the Santy Gallone Most Valuable Player honors with Center Moriches catcher Joe Solomeno.

Mr. Cass hopes the meeting will give residents a chance to not only discussing housing, but also to raise any questions they may have about the Bucks upcoming season and experiences from last summer.

If you have any questions in advance of Wednesday night’s meeting, you can call Bucks Assistant general manager Dave Gurney at 433-1502 or email him at Mr.Met22@aol.com