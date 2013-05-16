Bucks seek housing: looking at alternatives and volunteers

With little more than two weeks to go before their opening game, Shelter Island Bucks organizers are hustling to secure necessary housing for about half the 25 players and two coaches who still have no place to stay during June and July.

Hoping to answer community questions and perhaps secure a few more host families, organizer David Gurney and General Manager Cori Cass were at Shelter Island School Wednesday night, but the community was absent.

That leaves the two men scurrying around town to talk to potential host families while they’re also looking at one backup plan they admit isn’t perfect, but might have to be used: they’re talking to officials at St. Gabriel’s to see if they could possibly house some players there if enough host families aren’t available.

It was relatively easy finding housing for the team’s freshman season last summer, Mr. Cass said. But Mr. Gurney noted he’s hearing similar concerns from other Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League teams, including the Sag Harbor Whalers and the Westhampton Aviators.

While some host families have re-upped for this year, others had to skip this summer, Mr. Gurney said. One family has a daughter getting married this summer and wedding plans are consuming them, he said. Others have summer plans that will take them off Island for several weeks during the time the Bucks are here, he said.

Host families are asked to provide a player with a bedroom, a few meals and access to a washing machine so they can keep their uniforms clean. In return, besides offering the community an entertaining summer of free baseball, the players participate in baseball clinics with Island youth. They also have mentored children of families with whom they have stayed,

If you’re willing to house a player for the season, please call Mr. Cass at 1-516-361-4399 or Mr. Gurney at 433-1502 or email him at Mr.Met22@aol.com.

The Reporter will be speaking to some families who hosted last year and giving them the opportunity to talk about the experience they had that may help other families to consider participating.

The Bucks first game is Sunday, June 2, against the Sag Harbor Whalers in Sag Harbor.