Board of Education adopts a new field trip policy

The Shelter Island Board of Education unanimously passed a more expansive field trip policy Monday night.

The new policy explicitly outlines criteria for trips, including that they have a specific educational objective; are approved by the superintendent and, in the case of extended overnight trips, have Board of Education approval. Those eligible to take field trips must be in good academic standing and have satisfactory attendance records as well as parental permission.

Students not participating in field trips are expected to attend school and may be given additional assignments.

The original policy refers to adherence to the school’s code of conduct, discipline and transportation policies. But the new policy incorporates these items into the somewhat lengthened document and sets guidelines for chaperones, funding and transportation.

Field trips that require fund raising must be approved by the superintendent and those that would cost a student more than $100 must also be pre-approved by the Board of Education and involve parents in the planning from the beginning.

Vehicles used for transportation must be legally registered and inspected and meet requirements as to numbers of students who can be accommodated without overcrowding.

The policy recommends one chaperone to every 10 students for day trips and one chaperone for every five students for overnight trips.

The new policy also spells out the requirement that domestic field trips take place only when there is no threat alert in place under the National Terrorism Advisory System. When the Department of Homeland Security raised the national threat level to “elevated” or “imminent,” trips out of Suffolk Country will be cancelled. Should students be on a trip when the threat level is arranged, the administration will contact the lead chaperone and make arrangements to return the students to Shelter Island as soon as possible.

One trip that is being arranged thanks to the Shelter Island Education Fund is a visit to New York University to see the Sylvester Manor Exhibit. Sylvester Manor executive director Cara Loriz told board members that $1,000 from the foundation would absorb most of the cost while Sylvester Manor would cover the balance.

On June 4, Communities That Care is sponsoring a pre-prom event for students and parents to discuss the problems of underage drinking and remind parents about their responsibility under the social host law that can hold them accountable if underage students are allowed to drink alcohol at their houses.

As an incentive to get students and parents to attend the 7:30 p.m. session in the school gymnasium, a raffle will be held with the winner receiving two free tickets to the June 8 prom and a antique car limousine to transport the couple to the Dering Harbor Inn.