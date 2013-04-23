Water Advisory Committee votes to keep irrigation ban

The Shelter Island Water Advisory Committee sent a strong message to the Town Board Monday night: Let the irrigation law take effect.

Passed in September 2003, the law banned the installation of all new underground sprinkling systems to protect the quantity and quality of water in Shelter Island’s aquifer, but allowed those already in use to remain for 10 years. The ten-year time limit is up this September, and as it now stands, the grandfathered-in sprinkling systems must be dismantled.

The Town Board, looking to either modify the law or let it stand, asked the WAC for counsel, and by a vote of 4-1 Monday night the committee advised the board that the law should take effect in September.

The only vote advising the Town Board to allow the approximately 140 systems in use Island-wide to continue to run was from committee member Walter Richards. He said he was thankful the town had made the law banning new systems, and didn’t believe in adding new ones, but those who have systems in place should be allowed to use them. He noted that in ten years there had been no serious consequences in allowing those grandfathered-in to irrigate their property using the underground systems.

The other four members believed the initial intent of the law, to protect the aquifer, was working and no underground sprinkling systems should be allowed.

Committee member Ken Pysher said the law should remain as it is. He believed education was a key component to tell Islanders that green lawns might be harmful to all residents The word should be spread that “brown is beautiful. Save water.”

Mr. Pysher, along with Chairman John Hallman, said the law is not for 10 years or even 50 years, but for the future of Shelter Island’s water supply.

At last week’s Town Board work session, Councilman Paul Shepherd was concerned about regulating sprinklers by law. There’s no historical record that “draconian regulation” is necessary, Mr. Shepherd said.

He added that it would make an excellent emergency law in cases of drought. Supervisor Jim Dougherty disagreed the law was draconian, but termed it “a very thoughtful law.”

The Town Board meets today in work session at 1 p.m.