Update dark skies: Letter from Coucilman Peter Reich

Dark skies with no extra cost

To the Editor:

I maintain that dark sky legislation is no different than the automobile! Sound crazy? Actually, it is very simple. Let me explain.

The ZBA made a presentation to the Town Board recommending we adopt dark sky legislation which is in effect in the other four East End towns. They proposed that existing lights had to be brought into compliance within 10 years. I am recommending something much more lenient than that, which has no financial impact whatsoever on any homeowner. I propose that new construction should be dark sky compliant and that when a home owner needs to replace an exterior light fixture, whether in 2 months or 12 years, they do so with a dark sky compliant fixture. This simply means a fixture that shines downward and not outward or upward. The fixtures do not cost any more that other fixtures and since there is no forced timetable, there is no financial impact on homeowners.

OK, back to the automobile analogy. You can continue to drive your old, 20-year car as long as you want even though it doesn’t get great mileage or is as safe as a 2013 model. No one is forcing you to get rid of your old car. But when you finally do decide to purchase a new car, it will come with the following required upgrades: air bags, anti-lock brakes, good mileage, and less emissions. Same thing with your porch light. Keep it as long as you want, but when you want to purchase a new one, make it dark sky compliant.

Believe me, I’m not a fan of more laws. The safety and emission upgrades on newer cars are for the protection and well-being of the driver and others on the road as well as the environment. The proposed dark sky legislation is to help assure Island residents will continue to be able to look up on a clear night and see the stars.

Councilman Peter Reich

Shelter Island Town Board