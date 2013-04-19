Update: Cool stuff, and you help Shelter Island kids

Tradition has it that the Shelter Island High School junior class must respect their elders — the senior class — by helping finance the oldsters’ prom.

One way the juniors are doing that is selling sweatshirts, T-shirts, hoodies and — new this year — a beach towel and performance T-shirt.

All articles have the very cool Indians’ logo, designed by the students.

All sizes are available and the prices are right, with short sleeved T-shirts going for $12, long sleeved T’s, performance T’s, and sweat pants for $20, hoodies for $30 and beach towels for $22.

The Class of 2014 has extended their “Spirit Wear 2013” fundraiser. Orders will be accepted until Friday, April 26 with delivery on or before Wednesday, May 15.

To order your duds, contact Meghan Lang at langme@shelterisland.k12.ny.us or any member of the Shelter Island class of 2014.