Trouble getting mail? Post Office meeting set for Wednesday night

If you’re among those Islanders who have experienced difficulty getting your mail or being able to order merchandise over the Internet without difficulty, a representative of the United States Postal Service will be at Town Hall Wednesday at 6 p.m. Filling out the panel will be a representative from Congressman Tim Bishop’s office and Town Councilman Peter Reich to hear your complaints and offer help.

The meeting resulted after numerous residents said they were failing to receive all their mail and had experienced cancelled insurance policies, expired drivers licenses and vehicle registrations and communications from government agencies including the Social Security Administration, Medicare and the Internal Revenue Service.

Others said packages were being sent to Sag Harbor, East Hampton and Southampton rather than to Shelter Island Post Offices. And still others saw mail being sent to the wrong Shelter Island Post Office.

Despite repeated efforts to correct the problem, so-called “self-correcting” databases have compounded the issue for some Islanders.