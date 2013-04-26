This week in Shelter Island history

10 YEARS AGO

Islanders fight call for limit on docks

It was a hot and heavy time at Town Hall 10 years ago in a battle between boat owners and environmentalists over whether Shelter Island and other East End towns should limit dock construction to protect the health of Peconic Bay.

Marine scientist Marci Bortman of the Long Island Chapter of the Nature Conservancy argued limiting construction was a necessary step. Defending findings of the Peconic Bay Natural Shoreline Committee, a group of East End town and village officials assembled by the Conservancy to study the issue, Dr. Bortman said there was evidence that docks could harm Peconic Bay, especially in “pristine” environmentally sensitive areas. The committee recommended barring the building of docks, bulkheads and jetties in such areas. The study revealed that docks could harm the estuarine environment by disrupting the bottom, shading eelgrass and attracting species that alter the ecosystem.

POSTSCRIPT: Today, the Waterways Management Advisory Council oversees applications for construction of such structures as well as mooring fields. It was a fledgling organization 10 years ago, but had already adopted policies to manage the proliferation of docks around Shelter Island. The WMAC continues to recommend approval or denial of applications, with the Town Board making the final decision. In recent months, WMAC members have favored applications from neighborhood groups to establish docks that would be used by the entire membership rather than to have each homeowner request a private dock.

20 YEARS AGO

Caller claims bomb was placed on S.I. ferry

North and South ferry service was disrupted 20 years ago following a call to Suffolk County Police that a bomb had been placed on a Shelter Island ferry. The call came from either a cellphone or a location west of Riverhead, police said. South Ferry was up and running without incident about an hour and a half after the call and was honoring North Ferry tickets. Bomb squad officers and a canine unit officer and German Shepherd checked out all North Ferry boats before allowing passengers and vehicles onboard about an hour later.

POSTSCRIPT: Terrorism was a word Americans related to other countries until September 11, 2001. But bomb threats still had to be taken seriously even back in 1993.

30 YEARS AGO

10k race raises funds for Island organizations

Shelter Island 10k race organizers Cliff Clark and John Strode announced in 1983 that the 25 percent of money raised by the Special Olympics would be donated back to Island organizations. Special Olympics had been the sole beneficiary for the first Shelter Island Run back in 1980, but the group agreed to return a quarter of its profits back to the community that sponsored the race. In 1983, that meant $2,500 to support various local efforts. A five-member committee was organized to manage dispersal of the funds. Mr. Clark said the group would assess various requests for funds and make decisions about where the money could best be put to use.

POSTSCRIPT: This year’s 10k, as with many previous ones, now includes many groups raising money for causes deemed by race organizers to be worthy and the Community Fund was created by Jackie Tuttle and Diane Kilb to bring money back to the Island to benefit various local causes.

50 YEARS AGO

School budget up 9 percent and three seek board seats

That was the headline 50 years ago when the budget was only $274,000. The raise meant spending would go up to $298,410. Board members at the time attributed the increases mostly to salaries that were being raised to bring the district in line with what neighboring districts were paying. At the same time there were three candidates seeking two Board of Education seats. Two candidates — Mrs. Thomas Duffey and Mrs. Archie Gershon — were seeking to take over the seat of Mrs. Elliott Dickerson, who was resigning after serving for nine years, five as board president. Member Franklin Hallock was seeking re-election and faced opposition from Frank Wilcox.

POSTSCRIPT: Today, the budget increases spending by 3.17 percent, still within the tax levy cap. But only one of two incumbents — Mark Kanarvogel — is seeking re-election while Thomas Graffagnino has chosen to step down after six years of service. No one has submitted a petition to run for the board except Mr. Kanarvogel. That could lead to a write-in candidate getting the seat in voting that takes place May 21.