This week in Shelter Island history

10 YEARS AGO

Irrigation ban approved

It was at this time in 2003 that the Town Board approved legislation that would ban installation of new underground irrigation systems on Shelter Island, with implementation of the ban to be delayed for 10 years. But at the time, the new legislation also limited hours for lawn watering in order to conserve water on the Island. There were questions raised at the time about above-ground cisterns that might capture rainwater meant to go into the town’s shallow and narrow aquifer.

POSTSCRIPT: Fast forward and it’s now 2013 and in September, that 2003 law takes full effect banning new installations and allowing for use of existing irrigation systems only with underground cisterns that get water trucked in from off-Island sources.

20 YEARS AGO

Library funding with tax money at issue

Shelter Island Library officials in 1993 were hoping voters would agree it was time to stop funding activities solely through contributions and funds its Friends of the Library could raise. They sought $55,000 in tax money to support their $107,126 budget. Voters agreed by a more than two-to-one margin.

POSTSCRIPT: The current $614,327 library budget is paid largely from tax money in the amount of $510,327, with the balance coming from contributions, including its annual appeal, fines, grants, and interest income.

30 YEARS AGO

School drama club presents Skinner Play

At this time 30 years ago, the Shelter Island Drama Club was rehearsing for its production of the Cornelius Otis Skinner play “Our Hearts Were Young and Gay.” There were 15 students in grades seven through 12 participating as cast members with another dozen involved with set construction and lighting.

“To our knowledge, this is the first drama club the school has had in many years,” director Jennifer Johnson said.

POSTSCRIPT: This year, students are primed to present “Legally Blonde” on Thursday, April 11, at 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, April 12 and 13, at 8 p.m.

50 YEARS AGO

Governor gets bill to increase school aid

Then Governor Nelson Rockefeller was poised to sign a bill eliminating a 20 percent ceiling on state aid increases year-to-year for local school districts. Suffolk County’s population was growing rapidly in the early 1960s, but because of the aid ceiling, county schools lost about $4 million in aid in 1962, explaining why they pushed in 1993 for lifting that ceiling.

POSTSCRIPT: Last month, East End school districts got word that the state legislature restored a lot of money in aid that would have made it difficult to stay within a tax cap without sharp cuts in services.