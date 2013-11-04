Shelter Island Justice Court hands down decisions

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the March 11 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench for this session.

H. Galdamez-Guevara of Riverhead was fined $50 plus a state surcharge of $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a charge of speeding — 54 mph in a 35-mph zone. The defendant completed 14 hours of community service.

Milthon L. Rivera of Mattituck was fined $200 plus $85 for driving without a license. A cellphone violation was dismissed.

Cynthia A. Roe of Greenport and Edward L. Smyth of Shelter Island were each fined $50 plus $55 for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Mitchell A. Terricciano of Worcester, Massachusetts was fined $300 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired. Mr. Terricciano received a 90-day license suspension and completed 70 hours of community service. He was fined a state surcharge of $85 for a lane violation; a seatbelt violation was dismissed.

Christian E. Johnson of Shelter Island was fined $50 for having a dog at large.

Twenty-three cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — two by mutual consent and 21 at the request of the defendants or their lawyers.