Shed plan rejected: ZBA says ‘detriment’ to neighborhood

The Shelter Island Zoning Board of Appeals voted unanimously Wednesday night to reject the application of Alfred Loreto of 2 East Brander Parkway to erect a shed at the front of his property, only 12.5 feet from the lot line instead of the required 40 feet.

Mr. Loreto tried to make his case at a ZBA hearing March 27, maintaining there was no other place that would work on his lot without other problems and he promised the shed would be shielded from view by shrubbery.

But in turning down the application, the ZBA said landscaping wouldn’t sufficiently shield the shed from view and that allowing the variance would be more of a detriment to the neighbors than a benefit to Mr. Loreto. Mr. Loreto could put the shed elsewhere on his property and remove it temporarily if need be, to service his septic system or make repairs to his bulkhead, ZBA members said in their written decision.

The lot has what amounts to two front entrance — one on East Brander Parkway and the second along West Neck Harbor. Because of the closeness of the water, a shed couldn’t be built there without violating wetlands limitations, Mr. Loreto said. He had argued that locating it further back near his garage might result in mold and rot from dampness.