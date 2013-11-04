Second ‘Inlet’ makes waves: Student paper published today

The second edition of the Shelter Island School newspaper, The Inlet, was published today for distribution to students. Copies will also be available for the community at the Shelter Island Public Library.

But Devon Trehane, the paper’s advisor, hopes that the budget crunch won’t result in losing the paper in the next school year.

“I do worry,” Ms. Trehane said. But she’s optimistic since a journalism class is on her schedule again next year.

There’s a lot more text and students concentrated on “more significant topics” in this second paper, Ms. Trehane said, comparing this edition to the first paper published in January.

“We definitely had a better feel” for what the school community wanted to see in the paper this time, she said. “People are so supportive.”

“I think it’s cool,” said Charlie Binder, who joined Spencer Gibbs in picking up the papers at the Reporter office Thursday morning.

A group of 22 students participated in the project. There’s an expectation that one more edition will be printed before the school year ends, which would include a special emphasis on graduating seniors, Ms. Trehane said.