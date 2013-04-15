School Board to take another shot at budget

Shelter Island Board of Education members will continue to struggle with ways to cut at least $173,000 out of their spending plan for 2013-14 Wednesday night. They’ll walk a fine line trying not to affect existing programs important to students or plans to reorganize the curriculum and use of space in the building.

No easy task, members found last week as they made their first pass discussing a budget, securing agreement on only one $9,000 item on costs of chaperones for school trips. At the same time, they will be armed Wednesday night with more information about several areas where they might look for cuts, including academic intervention services, transportation and cafeteria services. They also asked about, but seemed reluctant to cut, spending on the part-time school social worker and Eastern Suffolk BOCES occupational education programs.

Plus Board Vice President Thomas Graffagnino suggested scaling back on curriculum changes before considering cuts to existing programs.

Board members plan to adopt a final budget proposal on April 24 following a final effort at cutting costs with voters getting the last word when they go to the polls May 21.

Following Wednesday night’s budget discussion, the board will conduct its monthly meeting with a report from Academic Administrator Jennifer Ryland on New York State English language and math tests.

They’re also expected to accept the resignation of Ian Kanarvogel as junior varsity boys’ baseball due to low enrollment that cancelled the program for this spring.

Shelter Island Education Foundation contributions will be accepted as follows:

• $3,000 to fund the Broadway field trip;

• $1,000 to offset cost of other art program materials and supplies.

The budget meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the school library Wednesday to be followed by the regular board meeting at 7 p.m. or later if the budget discussion requires more time.