School Board struggles with cuts

Shelter Island Board of Education members are battling to cut their budget by at least $173,000 to stay within the state-mandated tax cap.

But they could only come up with a single budget cut at Monday night’s budget meeting — for $9,000 in pay for chaperones on school trips.

At the same time, they expressed grave misgivings about scaling back several high-cost expenditures such as cafeteria services, school bus transportation and occupational education programs offered by Eastern Suffolk BOCES.

By the end of an almost two-hour discussion, board members had submitted several new questions to Superintendent Michael Hynes to research in advance of next week’s budget discussion. Members were also left with a suggestion from board vice president Thomas Graffagnino that they steer clear of existing programs, but instead scale back plans for curriculum changes.Superintendent Hynes has been driving forward plans to reorder both academic programs and the use of space in the building to enhance what he says is the rigor of the district’s educational approach.

Failure to cut spending would result in putting forth a budget that piercing the state-imposed tax cap. That in turn triggers the necessity of approving the budget by at least 60 percent of voters at the polls on May 21. Both Dr. Hynes and members of the board have been outspoken about wanting to stay within the cap.

Board President Stephen Gessner challenged his colleagues by stating, “I’m going to be bold here,” suggesting the district would be “ill-served” if the board failed to discuss two “big-ticket” items — transportation and cafeteria costs.

It’s not only expensive to bus students here to and from school, but it’s also costly to get them off-Island for such programs such as Eastern Suffolk BOCES occupational education. Plus overhead in operating a cafeteria is also costly to the district.

There are about a half dozen Shelter Island students who spend part of their week in BOCES occupational education programs such as culinary, automotive and health programs. Board members questioned if students are truly being prepared to enter these fields upon completion. Dr. Hynes promised to report on what kinds of certifications the students earn and where past occupational educational students are now working.

But there was resistance to immediately cutting back this program for students already enrolled in BOCES courses.

As for the cafeteria, board members wanted more information on how many students take advantage of hot lunch programs. At the same time, Mr. Graffagnino said that with 37 students receiving free or reduced-cost lunches, there’s an indication that for some, it may represent their only hot meal of the day.

Dr. Hynes suggested the board might want to consider increasing the cost of meals for students who pay for them. Elementary school students pay $1.75 per meal, while others pay $2.50.

Dr. Gessner agreed he would favor a hike, but not a steep one.

With the loss of $39,000 in federal funds that offset the salary of the district’s two-day-a-week social worker, keeping the position means the district has to pay more than $60,000. “I can’t fathom losing a social worker,” board member Elizabeth Melichar said. “All you have to do is look at the newspaper and see what some of these kids are coming to school with,” she said.

Dr. Hynes agreed that given the social and emotional adjustments students need to make, it’s critical to fund the position.

Other questions revolved around how personnel are being used and whether teachers’ time is being assigned effectively. Board member Linda Eklund wanted to know why teachers are assigned to lunch duty. She also questioned assignments of teachers for academic intervention services. Some teachers assigned to these classes aimed at bringing student performance up to proper levels “didn’t even know what it was,” Ms. Eklund said.

Others members questioned whether some classes that have very tiny enrollment should be dropped. Dr. Hynes pointed to a new research program this year that currently serves only three students, but said the experience those students are having is “extraordinary.” He also agreed to look into whether there might be grant money to help offset some spending, but was cautious, saying that even if grant money could get the district over the present hump, it would likely not be sustainable in the long term.

Dr. Hynes agreed to provide board members with information they requested on transportation costs, occupational education, the summer school program, cafeteria usage, the cost of the drivers education program, teacher schedules, unemployment and special education contractual costs for the next meeting on Wednesday, April 17, at 6:30 p.m. in the school library. After that meeting, the board has one more scheduled budget session on April 24, at which the plan calls for adoption of a spending plan to put before voters on May 21.