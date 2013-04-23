School Board stays within budget cap

The Shelter Island Board of Education agreed informally Monday night to put forth a $10.047 million budget that will stay within the state-imposed tax levy cap.

Official approval of the proposal that will appear on the ballot May 21 will occur at a special meeting Wednesday.

The plan as it stood at the end of Monday night’s meeting would raise spending by 3.17 percent with a 2.3 percent increase in the tax levy. But the state mandate that limits the tax levy from increasing by more than 2 percent doesn’t kick in because of exemptions allowed for spending on such areas as pension costs.

Three items that were still on the line at the end of last week’s budget session — the summer school program, retention of a permanent substitute teacher and a books after-school program for elementary school students all remain in the budget while the board agreed to increase costs of cafeteria food. The summer school program will see minor cutbacks amounting to $3,000, Superintendent Michael Hynes said. He promised to monitor student data closely to determine whether there are any adjustments that need to be made to ensure the program remains viable in terms of keeping students from slipping back during the summer months.

The decision to maintain the permanent substitute grew out of a discussion last week whether much money would really be saved by eliminating the permanent substitute and using individuals called in for specific days. Board members agreed with Dr. Hynes that the permanent substitute has been an effective way to cover teacher absences.

As for the after-school books program, in recommending that it be retained, Dr. Hynes pointed out that it is the only elementary level after-school program.

After multiple meetings over several weeks board members were able to agree to enough spending cuts in the 23013-14 budget to reduce the amount they will take from the district’s fund balance from the originally planned $325,000 to $275,000.

That’s important, Dr. Hynes said, because projections show that without an influx of money into the fund balance — money set aside to meet emergency expenses — the district could end up with no fund balance within four years.

He warned that board that many of the areas that survived the cuts this year would likely be back on the table next year and said by next year, the board might have to consider piercing the 2 percent tax cap.

OPEN SEAT

Monday was the final day for candidates to submit petitions to run for school board seats with only one incumbent, Mark Kanarvogel, deciding to make another run. Board Vice President Thomas Graffagnino said after two terms, he thought it was time to step down. That means a write-in candidate could potentially become the seventh board member.